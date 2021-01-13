Focus introduces the Atlas - A new gravel bike for 2021 that's made to lose

The brand's first ever gravel bike and it's designed to lose
2021 focus atlas hero.jpg
|
Jan 13 2021
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Verenti-Substance-II-Apex-100.jpg
The Verenti Substance II Apex
First Look: Verenti Substance II Apex1
Amazing value steel framed gravel adventure machine
True Grit - Curry Orange - 6.jpg
The curry orange colour scheme is rather nice
First Ride: Lauf's new True Grit gravel race bike and refined fork
A new bike from gravel suspension pioneers
Specialized S-Works Diverge Gravel Bike
First Look: Specialized S-Works Diverge Gravel Bike
More suspension than you might think.....
MRP Baxter Gravel Fork
Suspension Market Expands For Gravel Fans
More new forks spring out of old lowers

New for 2021 and brand new for the brand, Focus has launched its first ever gravel bike dubbed the Atlas. Controversially, Focus hasn't designed the Atlas to be topping podiums but it's built to handle everything you can throw at it and be a reliable companion during your weekend escapades. 

For some,  a bike has been designed to lose sound like the mutterings of a madman. However, Focus has used this with the aim of creating a reliable bike that'll happily take everything you throw at it, even when laden with luggage.

FOCUS-MY21-Atlas 6.8.jpg

Focus has made the alloy framed Atlas longer than other gravel bikes on the market. A lengthy reach with a short stem gives the bike a smooth ride, says the brand. The frame can accommodate tyres up to 47mm wide and it can be kitted with 650b hoops.

2021 focus atlas bars action.jpg

As for that lengthy geometry, a large frame sees a 410mm reach with all frames getting a 73.5° seat tube angle, a 70.5° head tube angle and a 425mm chainstay.

2021 focus atlas stem:bar.jpg

Making this frame stand out from the rest, Focus has developed a unique integrated cockpit solution which routes all of the cables directly from the bar and into the head tube. Focus says it's easy to use too. Then at the bottom bracket, there's a smart yoke which keeps the brake and derailleur cables tidy without interfering with the rear wheel.

2021 focus atlas landscape.jpg

The bike comes kitted with Focus's Road Boost tech which is claimed to deliver the best spoke tension to create super strong wheels.

2021 focus atlas fork.jpg

There's a serious collection of mounting points on the bike too. They can be found in the usual spots on the downtube and seat tube, with bonus points on either leg of the fork. The bike can also be fitted with mudguards and pannier racks and the EQP model comes sorted with a light system built into the bike with a hub dynamo and kickstand.

2021 focus atlas tt bag.jpg

With the 6.8 and 6.9 models, you'll get a neat top tube bag. Bonus!

There are four models of the Atlas available with the range topping 6.8 model coming with a Shimano GRX 1x groupset, DT Swiss LM Gravel wheels with WTB Riddler 700x45C tyres.

2021 focus atlas chainstay.jpg

At the bottom of the range is the Atlas 6.7 which comes with a Shimano GRX 400 groupset, Novatech DD41 wheels and the same WTB Riddler tyres.

The Focus Atlas range comes in five sizes from XS up to XL with prices starting at £1,500, going up to £2,300.

You might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Staff Writer here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Find great off-road deals

Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£132.99
-30%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Mobi V-17 Portable Bike Pressure Washer - Blue - Grey, Blue - Grey
Chain Reaction Cycles
£89.99
-40%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 11sp Rear Derailleur - Black - Long Cage, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£74.99
Buy now
Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Maxxis Minion DHF Wide Trail Tyre (3C-EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-38%
Buy now
News
ORBOTY-2020-gravelboty.jpg
off.road.cc's Best Bikes of 2020 - Gravel Bike of the Year
Our winner plus Benchmark, Bargain and Editor's Choice
Review
Spatzwear_GRAVLR-1.jpg
Spatz GravlR overshoes review £120.00
Exceptional warmth and excellent waterproofing – better than most winter boots
News
ORBOTY-2020-mtboty.jpg
off-road.cc's Best Bikes of 2020 - Mountain Bike of the Year
Plus Benchmark, Bargain bikes and our Editor's Choice
News
2021 Cairn Cycles BRAVe e-bike.jpeg
We spy new Cairn Cycles BRAVe 1.0 e-gravel bike
Chunky tyres, MTB geometry and big battery for new e-graveller
Review
melon-optics-alleycat-glasses-2020-review-3.jpg
Melon Optics Alleycat glasses review £120.00
Excellent riding glasses with great customisation options
News
2021 Specialized Stumpjumper First Ride
Police send group of 7 MTB'ers back to Wales
Coronavirus measures in Wales forbid people from leaving country
News
ORBOTY-2020-main.jpg
Starting this week: The off-road.cc Bike of The Year awards
Here's what to expect from our Bike of The Year awards starting this week
Review
RitcheyXCComp.JPG
Ritchey Comp XC Pedals review £62.00
A clipless pedal that performs well for gravel and XC use with a minimal size that will appeal to some riders but smaller platform might not be ideal for all.