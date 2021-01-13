Focus introduces the Atlas - A new gravel bike for 2021 that's made to lose
New for 2021 and brand new for the brand, Focus has launched its first ever gravel bike dubbed the Atlas. Controversially, Focus hasn't designed the Atlas to be topping podiums but it's built to handle everything you can throw at it and be a reliable companion during your weekend escapades.
- Five things that weren't cool - until gravel happened
- The best gravel and adventure bikes you can buy for under £2,000
- Best bike packing frame bags for gravel and mountain bikes, reviewed
For some, a bike has been designed to lose sound like the mutterings of a madman. However, Focus has used this with the aim of creating a reliable bike that'll happily take everything you throw at it, even when laden with luggage.
Focus has made the alloy framed Atlas longer than other gravel bikes on the market. A lengthy reach with a short stem gives the bike a smooth ride, says the brand. The frame can accommodate tyres up to 47mm wide and it can be kitted with 650b hoops.
As for that lengthy geometry, a large frame sees a 410mm reach with all frames getting a 73.5° seat tube angle, a 70.5° head tube angle and a 425mm chainstay.
Making this frame stand out from the rest, Focus has developed a unique integrated cockpit solution which routes all of the cables directly from the bar and into the head tube. Focus says it's easy to use too. Then at the bottom bracket, there's a smart yoke which keeps the brake and derailleur cables tidy without interfering with the rear wheel.
The bike comes kitted with Focus's Road Boost tech which is claimed to deliver the best spoke tension to create super strong wheels.
There's a serious collection of mounting points on the bike too. They can be found in the usual spots on the downtube and seat tube, with bonus points on either leg of the fork. The bike can also be fitted with mudguards and pannier racks and the EQP model comes sorted with a light system built into the bike with a hub dynamo and kickstand.
With the 6.8 and 6.9 models, you'll get a neat top tube bag. Bonus!
There are four models of the Atlas available with the range topping 6.8 model coming with a Shimano GRX 1x groupset, DT Swiss LM Gravel wheels with WTB Riddler 700x45C tyres.
At the bottom of the range is the Atlas 6.7 which comes with a Shimano GRX 400 groupset, Novatech DD41 wheels and the same WTB Riddler tyres.
The Focus Atlas range comes in five sizes from XS up to XL with prices starting at £1,500, going up to £2,300.