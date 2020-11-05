Fizik launch updated Terra Argo, a new gravel specific saddle
Originally as a short-nosed saddle for road racing and endurance riding, Fizik has adapted the Argo range for off-road riding. The new gravel specific saddle, the Terra Argo, gets a raised rear, a dropped nose and wide centre cut out.
The shorter length of the Argo range is, Fizik say, counterbalanced by wider sit-bone support, paired with a generous central cut-out it has been proven to be capable and comfortable.
The introduction of the Terra Argo sees Fizik alter some features of the saddle whilst keeping the same overall shape. The Terra Argo features a waved profile with a raised tail to helps riders hold their position when climbing seated on steep, loose surfaces, while the dropped nose and wide centre cut-out should allow for pressure-free forward rotation and better power transfer. Interestingly that centre cut-out gets it's own vented mudguard to help prevent tyre spray during rainy rides and muck getting through.
To further help comfort and absorb the unwanted buzz of riding off-road, the Terra Argo’s gets a carbon shell which offers some flexibility, smoothing uneven terrain and dampening vibrations.
Additionally, Wingflex technology, seen on other Fizik saddles, means the edges of the saddle adapt to inner-leg movement for an unimpeded pedal stroke while the Type 2 foam featured on the Terra Argo ensure all-day, all-road comfort. The Wingflex is something we liked when we tested the Fizik Luna X5.
The Terra Argo is available in two variations, each with two widths for the perfect fit. TheTerra Argo X3 (£129.99) utilises lightweight, hollow Kium saddle rails while the X5 (£89.99) rails are built from ultra-strong S-Alloy—both configured in fizik’s Mobius closed-loop layout for added structural stability, better weight distribution and a longer rail to accommodate a wide range of gravel bike frame geometries.