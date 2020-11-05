Fizik launch updated Terra Argo, a new gravel specific saddle

Argo saddle adapted for off-road riding
Nov 5 2020
News
Originally as a short-nosed saddle for road racing and endurance riding, Fizik has adapted the Argo range for off-road riding. The new gravel specific saddle, the Terra Argo, gets a raised rear, a dropped nose and wide centre cut out. 

The shorter length of the Argo range is, Fizik say, counterbalanced by wider sit-bone support, paired with a generous central cut-out it has been proven to be capable and comfortable.

fizik-terra-argo-07.jpg


The introduction of the Terra Argo sees Fizik alter some features of the saddle whilst keeping the same overall shape. The Terra Argo features a waved profile with a raised tail to helps riders hold their position when climbing seated on steep, loose surfaces, while the dropped nose and wide centre cut-out should allow for pressure-free forward rotation and better power transfer. Interestingly that centre cut-out gets it's own vented mudguard to help prevent tyre spray during rainy rides and muck getting through.

fizik-terra-argo-08.jpg


To further help comfort and absorb the unwanted buzz of riding off-road, the Terra Argo’s gets a carbon shell which offers some flexibility, smoothing uneven terrain and dampening vibrations.

TERRA-ARGO-X5-150_top.jpg


Additionally, Wingflex technology, seen on other Fizik saddles, means the edges of the saddle adapt to inner-leg movement for an unimpeded pedal stroke while the Type 2 foam featured on the Terra Argo ensure all-day, all-road comfort. The Wingflex is something we liked when we tested the Fizik Luna X5. 

fizik-terra-argo-08.jpg


The Terra Argo is available in two variations, each with two widths for the perfect fit. TheTerra Argo X3 (£129.99) utilises lightweight, hollow Kium saddle rails while the X5 (£89.99) rails are built from ultra-strong S-Alloy—both configured in fizik’s Mobius closed-loop layout for added structural stability, better weight distribution and a longer rail to accommodate a wide range of gravel bike frame geometries.

Terra Argo X3 - £129.99

 

 

Terra Argo X5 - £89.99

 

