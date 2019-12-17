Evil launch the Chamois Hagar - The mountain bikers gravel bike

Is this the most mountain bikey gravel bike yet?
evil chamois hagar hero
|
Dec 17 2019
|
News
We all know Evil for their fun loving, playful attitude and their low slung full suspension mountain bikes. The brand's new gravel bike gets the exact same treatment but in the form of a super stealthy gravel rig, pushing the usual gravel bike conventions. They've named it the Chamois Hagar which we think is a Jewish name meaning "flight",  here are the full details....

evil chamois hagar angle

Rather than kitting out a road bike to make it handle better off road, Evil has started with a mountain bike and dialed it back to be better suited for gravel riding, promising a super stable and quick bike that's in keeping with the brand's mischievous attitude. 

Taking direct inspiration from the well reviewed 140mm full suspension trail bike, The Offering, the Chamois Hagar gets a 66.8 degree head angle (with its own custom fork), an 80mm BB drop and a 440mm reach. It'll have a 50mm stem too. Evil claims that the faster you go, the smoother it gets and thanks to that super slack head angle, toe overlap is a thing of the past.

evil chamois hagar action

The Chamois Hagar is compatible with 700c x 34 and 650 x 50mm wheel and tyre combos for off and on road versatility. It also comes with a 142 x 12 rear axle to help open up your wheel choice options.

The new bike is compatible with both 1x and 2x, close and wide range gear systems with internal routing and Di2 compatibility.

evil chamois hagar rear

It's low slung top tube and short seat tube means that the Hagar is fitted with a 125mm dropper post, great for when you point this bike towards what it's made for. Within the frame are seven bottle mounts, adding to the Chamois Hagars versatility, making the bike an adventure friendly ride.

Evils Chamois Hagar will come in two full builds, Sram Force AXS and Shimano GRX. The AXS build will come with Sram Force flat mount brakes, wireless shifting and wireless dropper post actuation. The GRX build will come with GRX flat mount brakes and a GRX groupset. 

evil-chamois-hagar- frame only

Both builds come rolling on WTB Proterra Light i23 tubeless ready wheels, shod with WTB Venture 700x50c TCS tyres.

Starting at $2,800 (around £2,200), you can pick up the frame only. $4,800 (around £3,700) will get you the Shimano GRX and the Sram AXS build will cost $5,400 (around £4,100).

The Evil Chamois Hagar will only come in one colour, Blackout Drunk.....

3 comments

13 hours 10 min ago

Wasn't Hagar the guy who stabbed siegfrid in Wagner's the ring cycle

20 hours 36 min ago

...the horrible?

22 hours 54 min ago

"They've named it the Chamois Hagar which we think is a Jewish name meaning "flight"

Err, I suspect it's a play on words - Sammy Hagar? US rock musician?

Or am I missing sarcasm?

