Endura expands the GV500 collection for year-round gravel adventures
Endura has noticed the cycling boom that has occurred during lockdown, especially within the gravel category. It answers the influx of adventure-seeking riders by expanding the already well-received GV500 lineup to keep riders warm and dry during those big wintery adventures.
Backed by 25 years of experience, Endura has deployed all of the brand's favourite tricks with the new GV500 clothing to create a range that's ready to tackle the harshest of weather.
The brand has designed the GV500 range to work as a complete system, offering enough storage for big day rides, up to massive multi-dayers whilst running a slim, bulk-free fit. Packability, ease of use, and simplicity have also been a focus with the new garments.
So, let's start off with the new waterproof kit from Endura. First off, there's the GV500 Waterproof Jacket. Using a fully seam-sealed construction, it's made from a three-layer waterproof Exoshell40 fabric which is treated with a non-toxic PFC free water repellant., assuring weather protection and breathability, says the brand. It's said that this jacket is slim, but not racey and wide enough to layer up underneath.
It's not the most feature-packed jacket in the world, however, that means it can pack up super small and the weight is kept low, says Endura. What it does get though, is a chest pocket a hood, and a dropped rear hem.
Completing the waterproof portion of the range are the GV500 Waterproof Trouser and Short. Both uses the exact same construction as the Waterproof Jacket but they feature a new waistband construction. It's made with a soft internal elastic paired with a simple elastic hoop, ideal for hanging them out to dry or easy packing. They're both kitted with reflective logos, a long ankle zip, and gaiter, and they're Clickfast compatible.
Next up is the GV500 Insulated Jacket, prime for those colder adventures. It employs PrimaLoft gold insulation sandwiched between two windproof shells and it's easily packed into one of the hand pockets, says Endura. It gets a two-way zip, discrete reflective details, and a slim, minimal design.
Its hood comes sorted with an elastic-bound front edge and an adjustable toggle. It's fitted enough to sit under a helmet too. Soft lycra cuffs keep the wind out and one of the hand pockets features a two-way zip, making it ideal for stuffing with extra kit or snacks. It's lightweight too, weighing in at a claimed 245g. This is done using carefully selected fabrics that contain over 80% recycled materials.
Moving onto the GV500 Reiver Bib Shorts, they're an adventure-ready bib short that's kitted with extra cargo-carrying options at the back and legs. They use a tried and tested piece of Endura tech that's been found on some of the brand's earliest products. It's a double-layer panel that's built into the side of each thigh to offer a bit more protection during a crash or brush with particularly prickly foliage. It's also made using lightweight stretch woven fabrics and there's a lumbar support panel to provide a compressive fit for security.
You'll also find silicone grippers in this area to keep baggies in place if worn under shorts and there's a 600 series pad.
The GV500 Foyle Shorts are designed to work perfectly with the Reiver Bib Shorts. The GV500 Foyle offers a more casual look without compromising on performance. It's built with a slim, flap-free cut and the same PFC-free, non-toxic water-repellant coating we've seen on the GV500 Waterproof kit. The mesh-lined inner waistband gets silicone grippers to prevent slip and there's an elasticated Velcro adjuster to offer the best fit.
The pockets are zipped and partially meshed, aiding airflow when needed and the zipped thigh pockets can be opened up to be used as vents on those particularly toasty days. They also work with Endura's Clickfast bib shorts.
Rounding off the range are the GV500 Reiver S/S Jersey and the GV500 Foyle T. Starting off with the former, the main body is made using a quick-wicking, lightweight, recycled knit fabric. The sleeves are designed to be front-facing and articulated for greater durability, made with a super stretch fabric. Endura has also kitted this jersey with strategically placed mesh panels for added ventilation. As for pockets, you'll find three at the rear, a zipped chest pocket, a security pocket also at the rear, and mesh stash pockets at the sides.
Finally, the GV500 Foyle T gets a merino-blend knit main body for temperature regulation and a standard slim, flap-free fit. As for the sleeves, they're made from a super-stretch woven fabric, and like the Reiver S/S, there are a collection of specially placed mesh panels for breathability.