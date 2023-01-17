Ekoi Stone Circle long distance gravel event opens for entries

The new gravel event near Salisbury offers 135km and 215km route options
Ekoi Stone Circle long distance gravel event opens for entries
Jan 17 2023
News
Entries to the new Ekoi Stone Circle gravel event taking place on 24 June 2023, organised by Hotchillee, are now open. The event, with two route options, and is a brand new addition to the UK 2023 gravel events calendar.

The Ekoi Stone Circle promises fast-rolling gravel which is very alike to that of the iconic US gravel races - meaning that there is plenty of punchy ups and downs to be experienced at this gravel event, both figuratively and literally. 

The route starts from the Iron Age hilltop fort of Old Sarum near Salisbury, with dramatic views across Salisbury Plain, before passing Stonehenge on this epic adventure through Druid Britain.

Stone-Circle-Gravel-Hotchillee-Jonathan-Heard(27).jpg
Stone-Circle-Gravel-Hotchillee-Jonathan-Heard(27).jpg, by Hotchillee/Jon heard


Taking place during the week of the summer solstice, the challenge for those embarking on the longer route is to race the solstice sun and complete the 215km course before night falls. The shorter, 135km route is also open for e-bikes. 

With over 400 pre-registered riders, the organisers are expecting the event to fill up fast. The entries include timing chips, feed stops, mechanical and medical support and a finishers beer. 

Tickets cost £75 for the 135km route and £85 for the 215km route and you can register for a spot at Hotchillee's website now. 

Author block

Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Staff Writer

Suvi enjoys cycling in all of its forms, especially over long distances. What started as a hobby has now grown to be her lifestyle and a job, in which she can also utilise her MSc degree in investigative journalism. Although, most of her current investigations revolve around the mystery of sourdough bread baking and finding decent (amounts of) coffee on bike rides.

