Decathlon revive 9.5 Titane road bike for gravel and call it the GRVL Ti 900

New Ti gravel bike teased from big brand known for reasonable prices
2021 Decathlon Ti gravel bike.png
|
Oct 20 2020
|
News
Known for decent prices and good gear from their bike brands, Decathon look to be set to release a new Triban titanium gravel bike. Today a beady eye in our news team noticed a series of three videos on YouTube teasing a new Ti drop bar gravel and adventure bike based on the Decathlon 9.5 Titane bike ridden when Decathlon sponsored AG2R road team in the mid 2000's.

The original Decathlon 9.5 Titane came out in 2005, a road race team, AG2R, rode it back when Decathlon sponsored them. Back then the frame was made in conjunction with tubing specialists Dedacciai with the addition of a carbon forks, seatpost and also rear seat and chain stays to deal with the terrain and the cobbles of the Paris Roubaix.

Decathlon Ti bike.png

In a series of three video's Decathlon tease the arrival of a new Ti bike, French text below the YouTube video says "Today the project is reborn and goes from cobblestones to gravel". It looks like the old race bike has been redeveloped alongside Dedacciai but this time in full titanium, no carbon frame parts, presumably as compfort and grip is key for this new bike rather than speed, weight and additional comfort. 

We think the bike will be called the Triban GRVL Ti 900, from the teaser video it looks like the bike will be paired with a carbon fork, have a 71.5 deg headangle, get internal cable routing, a good deal of tyre clearance, thru axels front and rear. For more info, check out video one in the series below.

 

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Deputy Editor here ar off-road.cc, Rachael is happiest on two wheels. She's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

1 comments

0 sec ago

Mason use dedacci tubes don't they? Looks very similar to the Ribble CGr. Could be a good option but I dislike dropped stays.

