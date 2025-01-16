 LCP

Dangerholm's Solace Wasteland is the coolest e-gravel bike we've seen

If Mad Max rode e-gravel, we're certain his bike would look a lot like this.
Jan 16 2025
News
Imagine it, a post-apocalyptic world scarce of fuel and pretty much anything else for that matter, its inhabitants would likely turn to bikes, right? Scott's leopard-print lycra-wearing, bike-tinkering supremo Dangerholm, has taken that Mad Max aesthetic and applied it to the Solace eRide. Yes, it's an e-bike, so we don't know how it could be charged in the wasteland, but it's the maddest and coolest gravel bike we've seen.

We first caught a glimpse of the Solace Wasteland at 2024's Eurobike where, for us, it certainly stole the show, but now both Scott and Dangerholm have officially unveiled the bike for all to see. And where Gustav Gullholm (Dangerholm) is best known for taking a bike, stripping it of its paint and making it as light as possible, he's really pushed the boundaries with his latest build.

2025 dangerholm wasteland fork close.jpg
2025 dangerholm wasteland fork close.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Weight savings is certainly not the aim with this bike as rather than a svelte carbon fork, this Wasteland Solace goes full steampunk with a one-piece steel fork and handlebar in chopper-esque fashion. Rather than taking away from the bike, Dangerholm has added, most notably with the 'klunker-style' tube sat in the front triangle. We're told that this does nothing, and is only included to make the bike look cooler.

2025 dangerholm wasteland fork deet.jpg
2025 dangerholm wasteland fork deet.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The frame, housing a TQ HPR50 motor, is still built from carbon fibre but, to give it that weathered, post-apocalyptic look, it's treated with painted rust and metal and fabric details.

2025 dangerholm wasteland brake 2.jpg
2025 dangerholm wasteland brake 2.jpg, by Liam Mercer


And while the fork is certainly the most eye-catching feature, our favourite is the saw-blade brake rotors. They might not look it, but Dangerholm and Scott promise the rotors are absolutely funcational. The brakes are cable-operated rather than hydraulic to be more in keeping with the visuals of the bike. Mechanical brakes also allow for trick metal cable housings.

2025 dangerholm wasteland mech.jpg
2025 dangerholm wasteland mech.jpg, by Liam Mercer


We're also big fans of the King Cage Oliver Flask Cage bolted to the rear of the seat tube and the matching SRAM X0 Eagle Transmission that may not be the best choice for wasteland riding, but it certainly looks the part.

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Since beginning his mountain biking career while working as a resort photographer in Greece in 2014, Liam became a freelance contributor at off.road.cc in 2019. From there, he’s climbed the journalism job ladder from staff writer to deputy technical editor, now finding his place as technical editor.

Partial to the odd enduro race, heart rate-raising efforts on slim-tyred cross-country bikes, hell-for-leather e-MTB blasts or even casual gravel jaunts, there’s not a corner of off-road cycling where Liam fears to tread. With more than 40 bike reviews under his belt and hundreds more on MTB, e-MTB and gravel parts and accessories, Liam’s expertise continues to be cemented and respected by the industry.

