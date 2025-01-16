Dangerholm's Solace Wasteland is the coolest e-gravel bike we've seen
Imagine it, a post-apocalyptic world scarce of fuel and pretty much anything else for that matter, its inhabitants would likely turn to bikes, right? Scott's leopard-print lycra-wearing, bike-tinkering supremo Dangerholm, has taken that Mad Max aesthetic and applied it to the Solace eRide. Yes, it's an e-bike, so we don't know how it could be charged in the wasteland, but it's the maddest and coolest gravel bike we've seen.
We first caught a glimpse of the Solace Wasteland at 2024's Eurobike where, for us, it certainly stole the show, but now both Scott and Dangerholm have officially unveiled the bike for all to see. And where Gustav Gullholm (Dangerholm) is best known for taking a bike, stripping it of its paint and making it as light as possible, he's really pushed the boundaries with his latest build.
Weight savings is certainly not the aim with this bike as rather than a svelte carbon fork, this Wasteland Solace goes full steampunk with a one-piece steel fork and handlebar in chopper-esque fashion. Rather than taking away from the bike, Dangerholm has added, most notably with the 'klunker-style' tube sat in the front triangle. We're told that this does nothing, and is only included to make the bike look cooler.
The frame, housing a TQ HPR50 motor, is still built from carbon fibre but, to give it that weathered, post-apocalyptic look, it's treated with painted rust and metal and fabric details.
And while the fork is certainly the most eye-catching feature, our favourite is the saw-blade brake rotors. They might not look it, but Dangerholm and Scott promise the rotors are absolutely funcational. The brakes are cable-operated rather than hydraulic to be more in keeping with the visuals of the bike. Mechanical brakes also allow for trick metal cable housings.
We're also big fans of the King Cage Oliver Flask Cage bolted to the rear of the seat tube and the matching SRAM X0 Eagle Transmission that may not be the best choice for wasteland riding, but it certainly looks the part.