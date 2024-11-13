 LCP

Dangerholm's Italian motorsport-inspired Scott Spark gets 3D-printed titanium handlebar

Dangerholm has been at it again with another bike that's inspired by Italian motorsport.
Nov 13 2024
News
Spotted earlier this year at Eurobike 2024, Dangerholm has officially unveiled his latest creation, the Scott Spark Visione. Once again, the Swede has combined only the newest cycling technologies and has combined them with serious integration. Oh, and that handlebar is 3D-printed titanium. Here are all of the details.

Mountain biking, as well as cycling as a whole, is a sport that's constantly evolving with new technologies and even Dangerholm admits that some advancements have more use and effect than others. Once only found on the highest-end bikes, such technologies also trickle down, becoming readily available on bikes that are easier on the wallet, and ideal for those starting. Only then have they found a serious foothold that might change our sport.

Choosing the Scott Spark RC for this project, Dangerholm says that it's a 'study in such refinement and evolution' and we tend to agree. It's certainly one of the more futuristic-looking mountain bikes on the market with its integrated shock. Painting the bike in Rosso Corsa, a colour usually reserved for Ferraris, this latest build is a homage to Italian concepts and classic cars.

2024 dangerholm scott spark bar proto.jpg
2024 dangerholm scott spark bar proto.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The centrepiece of the Visione is its handlebar. It started life as a wooden carving, whittled by Gustav (Dangerholm) himself before being taken to the R&D department at Syncros. Dangerholm's aim with this bar was to semi-integrate the cables by running them in channels that run along the bottom. It was then taken to TRUMPF to turn a carved wood idea into a 3D-printed titanium reality. The hoses are held in using clips too, so when a bit of maintenance or adjustment is required, they simply pull out of those clips and push back in.

But the handlebar gets even more interesting. Instead of going for SRAM's Pod shifters, Dangerholm decided to use Zirbel Twister WE03 controllers for their minimalist look. However, for these to work, they need to be connected to a SRAM AXS BlipBox which is too big to fit inside the handlebar.

2024 scott dangerholm spark bar detail.jpg
2024 scott dangerholm spark bar detail.jpg, by Liam Mercer


With a quick bit of thinking, Scott and Dangerholm took the circuit board from the BlipBox and created a custom holder that sits inside the 3D-printed handlebar similar to how a SIM card would dock into a phone. This also contains the BlipBox's battery.

Elsewhere is a RockShox SID and SIDLuxe suspension components complete with the brand's Flight Attendant technology and SRAM's top-end XX SL Eagle Transmission drivetrain. However, Dangerholm has gone one step further and has added CeramicSpeed's X OSPW.

As for the crankset, of course, it's a little special as that supplied by 5Dev and its XC crank that has the XX SL power meter installed. 

2024 dangerholm scott spark bar remote.jpg
2024 dangerholm scott spark bar remote.jpg, by Liam Mercer


One of Dangerholm's sponsors, Trickstuff sorts the brakes with the Piccola Carbons but the carbon lever blades have been replaced with TRUMPF titanium levers. There's also a RockShox Reverb AXS dropper.

The bike rolls on a set of Zipp 1ZERO HiTop SW wheels that balance lightweight with durability and Vittoria's Peyote tyres are Dangerholm's regular choice.

Together, all of that is claimed to weigh 11.02kg.

