British Cycling to investigate transgender rider's win at Fort William
The Times has reported that British Cycling (BC) is investigating a complaint about Maxine Yates' win in the national level race after British Cycling last month voted to ban transgender riders from competing.
[Photograph by British Cycling Photographers]
Yates, a trans-female rider, won the women’s 19+ category in British Cycling’s downhill national series that was held in Fort William just last weekend.
The complaint has been raised, among others, by Jane Page who finished second after Yates in the race. Accusing BC of failing to implement its own rules, she said:
“Like a lot of women, I feel really let down by this.”
Yates told the Times British Cycling had given her racing an approval.
“As I already had a licence and was not competing at an elite level, I was allowed to compete, is what BC informed me,” Yates said. “I’ve taken their advice at every turn and am disappointed BC have let this go on as far as it has. I have followed their rules.”
At the beginning of April 2022, British Cycling suspended its transgender policy with immediate effect, saying that the current system is “unfair on all women riders and poses a challenge to the integrity of racing.”
This decision came after Emily Bridges, a transgender cyclist, was banned from racing the women’s British Omnium Championship. British Cycling said in their statement that the ban is “pending a full review, which will be initiated in the coming weeks”.
British Cycling and UCI's current transgender regulations require riders to have had testosterone levels below five nanomoles per litre for a 12-month period prior to competition. But because the international governing body, the UCI, has not yet completed its own process around Bridges' eligibility to race, BC has not clarified its stance on the transgender matter.
When approached for a comment, BC confirmed they are investigating the case.