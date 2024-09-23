Win one of TWO pairs of Challenge Gravine or Grifo tyres as ridden by Tom Pidcock!
The cyclo-cross season is already well underway and, to celebrate the London & SE League coming around for another year, we've teamed up with Challenge Tyres to offer two of our readers the opportunity to win a pair of Challenge Gravine or Challenge Getaway tyres.
For those not in the know, Challenge is a brand with roots nestled deep within the world of cyclo-cross but what makes its tyres extra special is that each one is made by hand. Also making the brand famous is its use of natural rubber compounds and casings made from silk, cotton or polyester, all of which create a super high thread count for the unique feel and suppleness of the tyre.
Onto the prizes and Challenge is offering two lucky winners the chance to win a choice of either a pair of Challenge Gravines, or Challenge Getaways.
Challenge Tyres Gravine Pro - £83
The Gravine is the latest off-road going tyre from Challenge and it's designed for traction in muddy conditions as well as uneven and rocky terrain – so ideal for the upcoming winter. It takes inspiration from the brand's expertise in building tyres for cyclo-cross, so it gets taller knobs than the rest of Challenge's tyres to help the tyre dig into soft surfaces. There's a centre tread that's designed to roll quickly. This tyre can be picked up in 700x40 and 700x45c sizes.
Challenge Tyres Grifo Pro - £85
If it's a thoroughbred cyclo-cross tyre you're after, Challenge's Grifo as ridden by Tom Pidcock, is up for grabs. The brand says it's the best all-around cyclo-cross tyre ever and excels in all the terrain found on a cyclo-cross course. In the centre are fast-rolling knobs that feature scooped rear faces for braking traction. The Grifo is available in 700x30c.
For a chance to win a pair of Gravine or Grifo tyres from Challenge, leave a comment below with the best reason why you should be rolling on a fresh set of gravel rubber. We'll pick two winners at random and get in touch. Entries close at 12pm on Monday 30th September.
This competition and our partnership with Challenge Tyres are in celebration of the return of the London & SE Cyclo-cross League. Spanning over three months, the league welcomes all levels of riders with age groups from Under 10s right through the Grand Veterans.
While Challenge Tyres will be found in the hands of podium finishers, there's also a Rider of The Day award where the event organisers will keep an eye out for riders who have pushed themselves, showed proper sporting attitude or have done something outstanding on the day. The Challenge Rider of the Day will go home with a set of Challenge Baby Litmus tyres.
The London & SE League runs from 1 September - 2 February at Preston Park Velodrome with a Team Champs and Prize Presentation yet to be announced. There are 11 events to enter, so if a bit of winter cyclo-cross tickles your fancy, there are plenty of opportunities to have a crack.
