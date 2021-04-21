Scribe Carbon Gravel Wide++ 700 Disc Wheel set review £870.00
Incredible performance at a very competitive price
2021_Scribe_Carbon_Wide++_Gravel-1.JPG
|
Apr 21 2021
|
Wheels
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Very light
  • Stiff yet comfortable
  • Tyres are easy to fit
What's not?
  • Freehub is noisy (unless packed with grease)
Buy if...
You want an extremely good set of gravel wheels

The Scribe Carbon Wide++ 700 Disc Wheel set is a super-fast setup that's incredibly light, responsive and quick to engage. The performance matches or beats wheels at twice the price, and as an overall package it's hard to fault.

These wheels are light. I personally class any wheelset under 1,500g as light, and anything under 1,400g as very light – these Scribe wheels are 1,360g. It is possible to go even lighter, but doing so usually means significant expense: the ENVE G23 with certain hub combinations is sub-1,300g, for example, but £3,100.

Just unbox the Scribes and the lack of weight is immediately noticeable – they're 610g front, 750g rear. This combines to a little over the claimed weight of 1316g, but our figure includes rim tape and tubeless valves.

2021_Scribe_Carbon_Wide++_Gravel-2.JPG

Tyre installation gets another big thumbs up. I tried several brands and all fitted easily and blew up tubeless without any sweat. The shape of the rim – it's hookless with a wide, deep channel in the centre – is almost certainly the reason for this.

Width

The internal width of the rims is 25mm, which is wider than the most, even those claiming to be wide. The benefit is that tyres come up broader and squarer, giving more support and allowing pressures to be dropped lower for better grip.

For me, there is no downside to a wider internal rim, though it can rule out narrower tyres – if you stick to the common 110% rule it means not going below a 28mm tyre, which is probably very unlikely to be required.

The ride quality is a good balance of comfort and performance, with stiffness that surpasses the majority of other wheels and certainly the majority of alloy wheels. The 28 spokes front and rear are the very well-regarded Sapim CX-Ray spokes, something even the most expensive wheels use.

Stiffness

Lateral stiffness is at a similar level to the alloy Wide++ wheels, but comfort is improved. If ultimate stiffness is a big factor though, these Scribe wheels don't quite match the WTB CZRs. However, they're considerably more comfortable, with less vibration from smaller bumps and at lower speeds in particular.

2021_Scribe_Carbon_Wide++_Gravel-4.JPG

For the hubs, Scribe uses an exclusive ratchet drive. It's a similar system to the DT Swiss 240, although with a leaf spring. The result is similar, giving near-instant pickup, feeling like the wheels engage and drive the instant you start to pedal.

The freehub does have a little more drag than some other systems, but the difference is marginal and for me, the improved speed of pickup is worth it.

Noise

The rear hub can be very loud when freewheeling, though, just as in the alloy wheelset. While it isn't a fault, I personally don't like it, but once Scribe had passed on some tips – and some MV1 Ratchet Grease – I found a dramatic reduction in noise. It actually fixed my only dislike.

You can spec SRAM XDR or Shimano HG, with an anti-bite guard to protect the aluminium freehub from damage from the cassette. Scribe also has a Campagnolo N3W freehub option coming in the months ahead.

The bearings are TPI's rust-resistant stainless steel ones, and roll smoothly.

2021_Scribe_Carbon_Wide++_Gravel-5.JPG

Hit the hills and these light wheels sail up, with the stiffness helping you put the power down. On rough tracks the little bit of flex and comfort is also impressive, holding the line well but giving just enough to track well – instead of pinball – through the rocks.

There is a recommended rider weight limit of 95kg and total weight of 115kg though, which may be a limiter for some.

Extras

The wheels come with an impressive bag of spares and accessories. The hubs (15mm, 12mm or QR) accept Centre Lock discs and come with a lockring, but you also get 6-bolt adapters. Also included are tubeless valves, spare spokes and nipples should an accident happen.

2021_Scribe_Carbon_Wide++_Gravel-3.JPG

Value

At £870, this package is almost unbeatable. The well-regarded Hunt 35 Carbon wheels are slightly cheaper at their new price of £849, true, but they're also heavier and narrower.

The FFWD Drift wheels are also impressive with DT Swiss 240 hubs, but they're also heavier and almost twice the price at £1,500. The only wheels that come close on weight are the Geckos from Just Riding Along, although the rim is both shallower and narrower at 21mm internal.

Overall

With the Carbon Gravel Wide++ 700, Scribe has delivered a wheelset that is seriously impressive both in performance and value. It's light, responsive, easy to set up and a pleasure to ride.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Miche-977-AXY-275-wheelset-review-100.jpg
Miche 977 AXY 27.5" wheelset review £560.00
Test report Scribe Carbon Gravel Wide++ 700 Disc Wheel set review £870.00 X
Wheels

Author block

Matt Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£64.99
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet 2020 - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£274.95
-0%
Buy now
Review
2021 magicshine monteer 8000 hero.jpg
Magicshine Monteer 8000 Galaxy front light review £340.00
Combines a mind-blowing level of light with truly impressive battery life
Buying
or-buyersguides to MTB Grips.jpg
Buyer's guide to mountain bike grips
To lock-on or not to lock-on, that is the question
News
t9 butcher soil searching angle.jpg
Specialized's Butcher gets a tan in the Search of Soil
The T9 Butcher now comes with tan walls to support the Soil Searching Program
News
2022 rockshox domain hero.jpg
RockShox unveils the Domain
The Domain brings all of the ZEB's goodness to a friendlier price point
News
2021 focus thron cover.jpg
Focus unveils the updated JAM and the all-new THRON
Updates include a revised suspension platform and all new bike - The THRON
Review
2021-deda-elementi-trenta2-gravel-disc-carbon-wheels-1.jpeg
Deda Elementi Trenta2 Gravel Disc Carbon Wheels 8 £1205.00
Lightweight gravel wheels that don't sacrifice durability or stiffness
Review
2021 SKS TOM 18 multitool-2.jpg
SKS TOM 18 multitool review £29.00
A sturdy tool that covers every eventuality, but pretty heavy
Feature
King Alfreds Way Cairn Cycles Miss Grape riding shots 16
Can you take on multi-day gravel adventures on an e-bike?
We take two Cairn e-gravel bikes on the King Alfred's Way to find out...