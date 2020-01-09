- Pad spacer is a nice touch
- Light and compact
- A bit pricey
- Easy to lose the screwdriver adaptor
The Specialized EMT Pro MTB multi tool is designed specifically for mountain bikers, but in reality could be equally useful to gravel or road riders. There are a couple of nifty bits on this tool you may not find on others, and the build is light yet strong. It's not the cheapest option though, and competition is fierce.
Comprising two forged aluminium bars that are wide where they need to be, pocket-friendly button-headed bolts, and chrome-plated steel bits, the EMT feels built to last.
The tool features 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8mm Allen bits with an angled 2mm Allen for those tricky to reach nooks. Alongside are a T25 Torx, a #2 Phillips screwdriver, and a chain tool.
To keep the weight down (it's just 104g), the larger Allen bits are hollow, while the screwdriver is an adaptor that plugs into the 8mm Allen.
A neat bonus is a brake pad spacer, which is also home to 15g and 14g spoke wrenches – and a handy bottle opener, should your mid-ride emergency involve a sudden lack of beer.
The EMT is a solid feeling thing, and the matt finish on the forged aluminium sides offer a good, positive grip. The bits are pretty long for the overall size, too, which helps you reach into places without snagging cables or gouging nearby paintwork.
The pad spacer is a very welcome bonus. It’s something I never felt the need for before, but it’s actually great when you need to make on-the-fly caliper adjustments.
There’s only one downside to the EMT Pro tool, and it’s the Phillips screwdriver – like all multitool adaptors, it's pretty easy to lose. Otherwise, Spesh has done well to create a comprehensive multitool that’s light, dependable and pretty much the same size as the competition – though it does come at a bit of a premium.
