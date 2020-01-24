Specialized EMT 12 multi tool review £27.00
A solid and slim do-it-all tool
Specialized EMT 12 hero
Jan 24 2020
Tools - multitools
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Slim design makes it great for pocket stowing
  • Great range of tools
What's not?
  • A little spendy
  • 8mm adaptor can be easily lost
Buy if...
You're looking for an easily stored tool with plenty of repair power

Although it boasts a larger tool roster, the EMT 12 is actually the little sibling of Specialized's well-reviewed EMT Pro MTB. Its tried and true design is similar to others on the market, which means it’s slim, reasonably lightweight and capable of fixing most surprise mechanicals.

On the EMT 12 you get 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8mm Allen keys; a T25 Torx; a Phillips screwdriver; and a flat screwdriver. That's 10 tools, while a chain tool and spoke key makes it twelve... although, with four sizes of spoke keys included, technically the EMT 12 has 15 tools.

 

The forged steel tools are nickel plated for corrosion resistance, and housed within two forged aluminium side plates.

Specialized EMT 12 explode

The whole thing feels solid in the hand, and the inclusion of the 2.5mm Allen key is a thoughtful touch. However, the bits are fairly short, so hard-to-reach bolts will remain just that. The handle on the chain tool is also quite stubby, and it’s unable to offer much leverage as a result.

Specialized EMT 12 size

While the tool isn’t self-tightening, it only needs a T15 Torx to do the job (or to take it apart). Unfortunately, a T15 isn’t something you find commonly lying about. Another potential aggravation is that the 8mm Allen is an adaptor that sits on the 5mm key. As with any of the multitools designed this way, it's rather easy to lose the adaptor or even get it trapped in a slightly overtightened bolt head.

Specialized EMT 12 8mm allen

The Specialized EMT 12 is a jack of all trades. While it doesn’t have any fancy gimmicks, you don’t necessarily need gimmicks to get riding again. It’s a well-equipped tool that’ll scoop you out of most predicaments, while at the same time slim enough that you'll have bothered to slip it in your pocket in the first place.

Tools - multitools

