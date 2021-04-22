SKS TOM 18 multitool review £29.00
A sturdy tool that covers every eventuality, but pretty heavy
2021 SKS TOM 18 multitool-2.jpg
|
Apr 22 2021
|
Tools - multitools
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Good tool selection
  • Well cushioned pouch
  • Sturdy build
What's not?
  • Metal tyre levers will score alloy
  • Could be more efficiently packed
  • Heavy
Buy if...
you want a tool to cover every eventuality and have a backpack to carry it

The TOM 18 from SKS is the largest of its range with – surprise! – 18 tools. It's solidly built and covers pretty much every eventuality out on the trail, but it's quite heavy and fairly bulky too.

The standard bases are covered with six hex keys ranging from 2.5 to 8mm, a Phillips and a flat head screwdriver, and a T25 Torx key. The 8mm hex is particularly useful for crank bolts, pedals and the like, and is often missing from smaller multitools.

The chain tool has a good ergonomic shape which is comfortable under the force of splitting a chain. It has enough leverage to push out stubborn pins, too, and once unscrewed from the main part it also tightens spokes and works as a tyre lever.

2021 SKS TOM 18 multitool-4.jpg

You also get a second, separate tyre lever, but it's not very well shaped and its more pointed end could cause pinching issues if you’re running tubes.

Also, as both levers are metal they really are only for emergency use, because they're guaranteed to mark or damage the soft alloy of your rim.

2021 SKS TOM 18 multitool-1.jpg

The pad spacer tool is a nice touch for last-minute car park faffers, as is the bottle opener built into it – clearly an essential feature!

SKS even includes a plastic holder for a spare chain pin, though as a quick link is so much easier in emergencies it's space that could perhaps have gone to something more useful.

The TOM 18 comes with a basic, thick neoprene pouch which does a good job of protecting the tool – and of protecting things from the tool – and makes it a bit more comfortable in a pocket or jersey. Having said that, at a hefty 188g it's far better suited to living in a backpack.

2021 SKS TOM 18 multitool-5.jpg

At £29 it's well priced against the competition – the Topeak Tubi 18 is £37, for instance, though it's also much lighter at 119g. The Crankbrothers M19 is more too at £33, but much sleeker and still lighter (175g) despite coming in a metal case.

The Alpkit Love Mud Trailside 16 may be down a couple of tools on these, but it's slim, compact and only £12.50. 

In the TOM 18, SKS has produced a mostly well thought-out and solid multitool to take on pretty much any trailside faux-pas. It is functional and very solidly built, but it's up against a lot of competition that's often slimmer and lighter for pretty similar prices.

You may also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
IMG_6974.jpg
Fabric Sixteen Tool £24.99
Test report SKS TOM 18 multitool review £29.00 X
Tools - multitools

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£64.99
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet 2020 - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£274.95
-0%
Buy now
Review
2021 leatt mtb 4.0 ultraweld hero.jpg
Leatt MTB 4.0 UltraWeld Jersey review £60.00
A very well-ventilated jersey perfect for hot summer days, if a bit tight around the torso
News
WHY cycles cover.jpg
Cyclorise announces the distribution of Why Cycles
Why Cycles brings belt drive compatible, bikepacking ready titanium gravel and mountain bikes
Review
2021 SKS Airchecker tyre pressure guage-1.jpg
SKS Airchecker (2nd Gen) £28.00
An excellent gauge with great features
Review
2021 magicshine monteer 8000 hero.jpg
Magicshine Monteer 8000 Galaxy front light review £340.00
Combines a mind-blowing level of light with truly impressive battery life
Buying
or-buyersguides to MTB Grips.jpg
Buyer's guide to mountain bike grips
To lock-on or not to lock-on, that is the question
News
t9 butcher soil searching angle.jpg
Specialized's Butcher gets a tan in the Search of Soil
The T9 Butcher now comes with tan walls to support the Soil Searching Program
News
2022 rockshox domain hero.jpg
RockShox unveils the Domain
The Domain brings all of the ZEB's goodness to a friendlier price point
News
2021 focus thron cover.jpg
Focus unveils the updated JAM and the all-new THRON
Updates include a revised suspension platform and all new bike - The THRON