- Comes with tubeless plugs
- Great build quality
- Good tool selection
- Not quite comprehensive
- Tightly packed tools are fiddly
- The air stopper can escape quite easily
The Topeak Tubi 18 blurs the lines between a multitool and a tubeless repair kit. It's a fairly comprehensive tool that does a good job of plugging a tyre, but it's just a little fiddly and sacrifices just enough functions to stop it being the only multitool you'll ever need.
The Tubi 18 offers 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6mm Allen keys, T10 and T25 Torx keys, a Phillips screwdriver, a stainless-steel reamer with a plug tool, a covered air stopper – which sits magnetically into the 6mm Allen – and a serrated knife. Both the plug tool and the knife have safety locks.
Unfortunately, it lacks an 8mm hex key, and chain tool or any spoke keys – all things that can prove very valuable on the trail. Okay, there's rarely room for everything, but it does mean you may need to pack further tools.
What really sets this tool apart is the little compartment especially for tubeless slugs. It even comes with three in the box.
The Tubi 18 weighs in at 119g and measures 7.6x4.1x1.8cm. It’s a good length that offers a really nice amount of leverage.
This thing embodies Topeak’s usual high build quality. It’s a solid product and it feels great in the hand, while each tool (bar the smallest) is marked with its size, which minimizes faff.
However, the Tubi 18 is still pretty fiddly. The hex keys are so closely packed I have to pull back the tubeless plug compartment to push out a tool, and when I can't do that – when they share a hinge with the compartment – I'm reduced to forcing my non-existent nails underneath.
The air stopper also finds any excuse to make a break for it, so it’s quite easily lost if you’re not paying attention.
Still, the Tubi 18 is a great tool to sling in a pocket for a quick, packless ride as it’ll sort you out in most situations. For bigger rides though, it makes more sense to carry a dedicated multitool and a separate tyre plug kit just to make sure you have all bases covered.
If you don’t mind a bit of faff and already have a comprehensive toolset in the shed, the Topeak Tubi 18 is a great multitool. It’s built well and comes with the essentials, including everything you need for a tubeless tyre get-me-home. It’s just a little fiddly to use and if it was your only multitool, you'll be missing a few bits and pieces.
