- Work well
- Robust
- Could be a little more flexible
DexShell Ultra Thin Children's Socks are tough, waterproof and add warmth, though they can be a bit tricky to get on and off.
These socks use a synthetic blend of materials that give some flex, warmth and robustness, and sandwiched between the layers is the Porelle membrane – the bit that gives the windproof and waterproof performance.
Testing the size large at a UK 1-3, I’d suggest getting a size up if you are near the upper end; too tight and they feel awkward in shoes. Above UK 3 and they are into size one for adults, so these are definitely aimed at smaller kids.
Out on the trail, my tester reported they were good for stream crossings, puddles and really heavy rain. They have enough length to form a decent overlap with waterproof trousers, while the fairly low bulk helps keep toes wiggling and shoes still fitting okay, though they're a little more snug than regular socks.
He also wore them without shoes as we got changed post-ride, and they survived well. As most kids' kit gets hammered in one season, it's good these are strong enough to cope with a bit of abuse.
The only time the socks were beaten was on a misguided stream crossing when the water went over the top – the waterproofing in normal use is flawless. They also don’t ever feel too sweaty or clammy.
I think the only slight downside is drying them, which is best done inside out, and not near direct heat as this will damage the membrane.
At £15 they are reasonable, especially as they work well across a range of outdoor activities – we walked, hiked and sledged in them, and each time they added comfort and weather proofing that kept my kids comfortable for longer.
