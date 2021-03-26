DexShell Ultra Thin Children's Socks review £15.00
Effective, robust and well-priced socks for keeping kids happier in winter
DexShell Ultra Thin Childrens Waterproof Socks 2
|
Mar 26 2021
|
Socks
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Work well
  • Robust
What's not?
  • Could be a little more flexible
Buy if...
You want some waterproof socks for your kids

DexShell Ultra Thin Children's Socks are tough, waterproof and add warmth, though they can be a bit tricky to get on and off.

These socks use a synthetic blend of materials that give some flex, warmth and robustness, and sandwiched between the layers is the Porelle membrane – the bit that gives the windproof and waterproof performance.

Testing the size large at a UK 1-3, I’d suggest getting a size up if you are near the upper end; too tight and they feel awkward in shoes. Above UK 3 and they are into size one for adults, so these are definitely aimed at smaller kids.

Out on the trail, my tester reported they were good for stream crossings, puddles and really heavy rain. They have enough length to form a decent overlap with waterproof trousers, while the fairly low bulk helps keep toes wiggling and shoes still fitting okay, though they're a little more snug than regular socks.

He also wore them without shoes as we got changed post-ride, and they survived well. As most kids' kit gets hammered in one season, it's good these are strong enough to cope with a bit of abuse.

The only time the socks were beaten was on a misguided stream crossing when the water went over the top – the waterproofing in normal use is flawless. They also don’t ever feel too sweaty or clammy.

I think the only slight downside is drying them, which is best done inside out, and not near direct heat as this will damage the membrane.

At £15 they are reasonable, especially as they work well across a range of outdoor activities – we walked, hiked and sledged in them, and each time they added comfort and weather proofing that kept my kids comfortable for longer.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
dexshell socks-7.jpg
The Dexshell Thermlite waterproof socks
Dexshell Thermlite waterproof socks £30.00
Test report DexShell Ultra Thin Children's Socks review £15.00 X
Socks

Author block

Jim Clarkson's picture

Jim Clarkson

Lakes based mostly mountain biking type, with the odd foray into gravel, 'cross and even road. Fuelled by coffee and porridge. Driver of Van. Known to race at times. Happy place being out the door and in the hills - local or further afield, all is good with two wheels in the dirt. 

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£57.99
-10%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet 2020 - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£274.95
-0%
Buy now
News
Komoot competition header
Share your favourite routes on komoot and win a Garmin!
Win a Garmin Edge 1030 worth £519
News
2021 SRAM GX AXS drivetrain fitted-2.jpg
First Ride: SRAM GX AXS electronic drivetrain
GX AXS launched with mech and shifter as upgrade kit
News
2021-garmin-rally-xchr1012.jpeg
Garmin introduces new Rally power meter pedals
Range offers compatibility for both road and off-road riding
Review
Slicey MySublimistick Custom Bike Frame Protector 2021 review 3.jpg
Slicy Sublimistick custom frame protection £30.00
Highly-customisable protection from roost and light scuffs, though pre-cut shapes are a compromise
Buying
specialized shoe guide cover iamge.jpg
Your guide to Specialized's gravel and mountain bike shoes
An in-depth look at Specialized's gravel and mountain bike shoe range
News
2021 Fizik Versor Flat and Clip shoes -5.jpg
Fizik launches the brand new Gravita shoe range
New flat and clip-in shoes for a mix of trail riding
News
FiveCool2 copy.jpg
5 cool things from Rapha, Specialized, Bombtrack and more
Two gravel bikes, an XC race weapon and new Rapha kicks
Review
Alpkit_Cloudebase_Inflated.JPG
Alpkit Cloud Base inflatable sleeping mat review £45.00
Packs down small and proves comfortable, but it's no lightweight