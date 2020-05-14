Morvelo Stealth Women's Stormshield Bib Knickers review £95.00
Warm, comfy and splashproof, but let down by loose leg cuffs
Morvleo Stormshield Bib Knickers womens-5.jpg
|
May 14 2020
|
Shorts and 3/4s
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Warm and windproof
  • Fend off trail splash and road spray
  • Comfy chamois
What's not?
  • They aren't waterproof
  • Ride up over the calves
Buy if...
You want an inbetween-days option and have truly massive calves

The Morvelo Stealth Women's Stormshield Bib Knickers are a warm pair of three-quarter length tights. Built for the shoulder seasons where a full length tight would be too warm, the Stormshields bridge the gap nicely and get a waterproof membrane too. They don't stay in place at the calf though, which is an annoyance on an otherwise excellent pair of bibs.

The Stealth Stormshield bibs are made from Miti SuperRoubaix fleece-backed lycra, which is a windproof fabric with a waterproof membrane. The leg panels are water-resistant, too, but under anything worse than rear wheel spray and light rain, I got as wet as if wearing regular bibs. The Stormshields don't sag when wet, however, which is useful.

The fleece is warm, and they're windproof so a great choice for colder, blustery days. They'd be even better if they stayed put at 3/4 length... within a few pedal strokes, however, the cuffs ride up to bunch around the knees. That's disappointing, and ultimately colder for your legs!

Morvleo Stormshield Bib Knickers womens-1.jpg

It's interesting to note that road.cc found the same with the men's version. The tester felt his legs were a little skinny and may have caused the problem – my calves are definitely not skinny. Tighter cuffs and grippier silicone is needed. 

Morvleo Stormshield Bib Knickers womens-3.jpg

 

Morvleo Stormshield Bib Knickers womens-2.jpg

The chamois pad is comfy. It comprises two layers: the first gives shock absorption for the pelvic bones, while a second – this one perforated foam – provides ventilation to keep the insert dry. It works very well, and I found the pad a great density for both short and long rides. It's not bulky and conforms to the body well. 

Morvleo Stormshield Bib Knickers womens-4.jpg

The ladies' version gets shoulder straps which cross over in the centre of the chest, whilst running straight up at the back. The fleece extends a long way up before connecting with the more breathable mesh straps, too, which helps with warmth. It's a comfy design, but still forces you to remove your jersey to go to the toilet.

There are a number of brands designing good bibs where us girls don't need to get completely undressed to go to the loo, and it's a shame Morvelo hasn't followed suit – especially as the Stormshields are inherently wintery. 

The Morvelo Stealth Stormshield Bib Knickers are a hardwearing, comfy option for those inbetween days where the weather is just 'meh'. At £95 value is reasonable given the array of tech features, and while they aren't going to take the place of waterproof overtrousers they will fend off spray and drizzle. I just wish they stayed put at the calves – if they did, they be worthy of four rather than three stars. 

Shorts and 3/4s

