- Adjustable straps help with fit
- Zips everywhere make it easy to put on
- Windstopper tech works
- Slightly loose fit
- Pricier than many alternatives
The Gore C3 Windstopper Bib Tight is heavy-duty, fleece-lined and keeps you very warm and mostly dry in bad weather. Adjustable straps and an abundance of zips mean it's easy to get on and off, but the fit isn’t quite there, plus it's noticeably thick and a bit pricey too.
Windstopper involves a thin membrane that’s laminated onto the outer layer, and it's extremely effective at blocking windchill while still allowing vapor from inside to escape. The material is also water repellant, if not waterproof, and there’s fleece lining in strategic places to keep you warm.
At the top you find a zip with two wide, elasticated and adjustable shoulder straps. There’s also a zip on each ankle to help get the legs on and off – they’re super-helpful if you forget to put your socks on first.
The Gore C3 is noticeably easy to put on, thanks to the array of zips, and the adjustable straps do a great job of keeping everything together. Although the adjusters are pretty hefty, they don’t get in the way and as a result, the straps are comfortable and stay as such even on long hauls.
Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean everything is great with the Gore C3 Windstoppers. Following Gore’s size guide gave me a reasonably loose fit both around and down the leg, and while they're aimed at 'recreational' riders rather than the hardcore, that looser fabric is prone to bunching behind the knee. Not great for any style of rider. Consider sizing down if you’re short-legged, or try before you buy.
They perform really well in cold and wet weather. They're not as breathable as some – again, they're aimed at less intense efforts (and, oddly, cross-country skiing) – but they certainly do keep you warm and dry.
The Gore C3 Windstopper bib tight is a great base layer, and it kept me warm and dry in some seriously unpleasant weather. It's on the expensive side, it's true, though the upsides are the adjustability, the ease of putting it on and the excellent Windstopper fabric. If it fits without bunching the C3 is a solid choice – although there are cheaper options out there that perform nearly as well.
