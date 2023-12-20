Endura’s GV500 Waterproof trousers are lightweight packable waterproof option cut for gravel adventures on your bike. They boast impressive figures both for breathability and waterproof ratings and are devoid of zips and pockets for simplification and maximum protection. They have ankle gussets to allow access over your shoes, a pull cord waist, and a durable seat for extra protection making them a solid option as far as the best MTB pants go.
Endura GV500 Waterproof trousers - Technical details
The GV500 Waterproof trousers are made from Endura’s three-layer EXOSHELL40 fabric which boasts some massive breathability figures of 40,000g/m²/24hr and a very decent waterproof rating of 20,000mm. If you want to know what these figures mean in more detail, check our feature on Waterproof cycling clothing - everything you need to know. But, suffice to say, the larger the numbers the more breathable and waterproof the fabric is. Endura’s Exoshell40 Fabric is therefore, on paper at least, considered to be very breathable and suitable for strenuous activity and able to handle heavy rain and high pressure without leaking.
The GV500 Waterproof trousers are a lightweight packable pair of waterproof trousers ideally suited to gravel and adventure riding where regular impacts into the dirt are not likely to occur and where you don’t need to wear knee pads. They are slimmer fitting than mountain bike waterproofs for this reason and so that they catch less wind when spinning the cranks on long open sections of hillside or logging track.
They have no zips or pockets on the top half of the design with just a simple elasticated waist and drawcord waist adjuster that you have to knot yourself. There are options for attaching Endura’s inner shorts to the trousers via the Clickfast system of fasteners although I have not tested this during my time with them.
The inside of the waistband features a wide burnt orange silicone stripe pattern at the rear which provides excellent grip to whatever you are wearing and helps the trousers stay in place as you move around on the saddle.
There is also an elasticated little hanging strap perfect for hanging them to dry and then when you’ve done so you can roll the pants up and use the strap to keep them rolled in your bag/drawer.
As well as that, there's a small horizontal striped panel at the rear below the waistband to help provide more durability in this area above the tougher seat fabric This stripe material is then used on the inside of both inner ankle cuffs to prevent wear from the cranks or chain arms. The seat and gusset of the trousers are made of a tougher wearing fabric for durability which feels much thicker than the main body of the trousers so presumably is not Exoshell40.
The legs are articulated at the knee for pedaling efficiency and there are zippered ankle openings to help you put the trousers on over your shoes. On the inside of the ankle cuff is another little line of Silicone to help the trouser stay in place and not ride up your leg. Both legs feature reflective stripes on their outer edges and small logos for extra safety.
I’m testing a Medium pair of GV500 Waterproof pants that weigh in at 236g and cost £150. I have a waist of around 33-34in. I’m 183cm tall and weigh 82Kgs and they are a good fit.
Endura GV500 Waterproof trousers - Performance
Endura’s GV500 Waterproof trousers have been with me for some time and have become part of my go-anywhere pack list due to their low weight, small pack size, and decent performance when called upon to keep you dry.
Pulling these on quickly in a shower will depend on your footwear type but if you're wearing gravel shoes or cross-country mountain bike shoes then it’s perfectly doable, if you're wearing anything bulkier then you might have to remove them to get the trousers over as even with the zips undone they are still pretty narrow legged.
The lack of upper zipped pockets is not a major problem, you pulled these on to stay dry and anything you put in a pocket is likely to get soaked, leave the valuables in their drybag inside a waterproof handlebar bag, frame bag, or seat pack. Another bonus of zero pockets means slimmer more efficient design and less flapping against your leg with that big phone you’ve got.
The zips on leg closures can be a little temperamental and stiff to operate mostly due to the crud that is in their teeth so make sure you clean this area after a filthy ride. The zip also snags the inside gusset material so a careful closure with two hands is required to make sure you don’t do this.
Once tightened around your waist and done up around your ankles you will have a reassuring good waterproof pair of gravel pants. How long you remain dry inside them will massively depend on how heavy the rain is and how long you are out in it, but a two to three-hour ride in light rain should easily be possible without getting wet inside. Two to three hours of serious deluge - probably not.
Nothing short of trousers costing approximately double the price like 7Mesh’s Thunderpants or dry suit will work out there in that, better to find shelter if possible. Over my lengthy test period, I have used them both on and offroad and they have only ‘leaked or wetted out’ after a hefty rain storm in which I was out for two hours. So no, they are not ‘fully waterproof’ but then nothing short of a dry suit is. These are better than many I have tried and offer good performance for the asking price.
The better you look after them and wash/rinse them and retreat the DWR (PFC free) coating the better they will last. Leave them dirty in the bottom of your bag until you next need them and don’t be surprised if they underperform. Regular rinsing either with a hose in the garden and then proper washing with Nikwax or Grangers to clean them has kept mine reliable.
It’s worth mentioning here that Endura offers a 90-day satisfaction returns policy which helps take away the purchase anxiety and lets you try them and if they don't work as expected, you can return them
Endura GV500 Waterproof Trousers - Verdict
Altura Men's All Roads Packable Waterproof Trousers at £110 are lighter and softer in feel and squash up smaller into their pocket. They might not be quite as tough or waterproof as the GV500's but they are a good keep-in-the-pack option.
Pushing the boat out, 7Mesh's Thunderpants at £350 are incredibly expensive and incredibly waterproof with adjustable length (you can cut them where you need them) and measured oddly around your glutes and thighs not waist.
If you're looking for a bit of warmth as well as waterproofing and can cope with their slim fit then Altura's £125 Ridge Thermal Waterproof trousers are a waterproof softshell trouser that will do just that.
Another popular choice for mountain bikers, Fox's Ranger Water Pants is now available in a 2.5L version with a new lighter waterproof fabric for £120. We haven’t tested these yet, but the 3L version has been a popular choice and well-regarded.
Endura GV500 Waterproof Trousers are an excellent lightweight, packable, slimmer cut, no frills, waterproof gravel trousers to take on your adventures in your bag or wear straight from the start. They will shrug off moderate rain happily for a long time but will eventually struggle with prolonged heavy rain. They offer a good fit, stay in place around your backside and you can put on over most shoes which is crucial.
