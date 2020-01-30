SKS Injex Lite mini pump review £17.00
A great entry-level mini pump, but lacks a little efficiency
SKS Injex Lite hero
|
Jan 30 2020
|
Pumps and CO2 inflators
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Solid pump for the money
  • Lightweight
  • Reliable locking head
What's not?
  • Not the most efficient
  • Handle knocks the main chamber if held slightly wrong
Buy if...
You need a good pump on a budget

SKS’s Injex Lite is a lightweight, sturdily built little pump that gives great value for money. The ergonomics are well thought-out, making it a comfortable thing to use, which is good as it’s not the most efficient pump out there.

Made completely of high-grade plastic, the Injex Lite measures in at 255mm and weighs a measly 150g. Its low weight makes it unnoticeable in a bag or strapped to your bike.

It's compatible with Presta, Schrader and Dunlop valves. There’s no fancy auto-select head or any need to take the head apart to flip a rubber chip, either, and that's great news as it engages properly every time it meets a valve.

SKS Injex Lite on wheel

While pumping, it feels great in the hand thanks to its well-considered handle. However, if you squeeze it a little too tightly or hold it at a not-so-ideal angle, the handle catches on the main body.

SKS Injex Lite head

This either stops you dead in the stroke or creates an annoying clunk as you scrape past it. With a little bit of practice and patience,  you’re past this issue.

SKS Injex Lite handle

The main downside to the Injex Lite is that it’s not incredibly efficient. So you’ll be putting in more pumps than you would with other options on the market.

SKS Injex Lite collar

If you’re on a budget, the SKS Injex Lite is a solid choice, and even better if you can nab a good deal on it. However, if you’re happy to spend a little more, there are similar pumps that’ll inflate your tyres and get you rolling again faster.

Pumps and CO2 inflators

