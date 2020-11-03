Fabric Megabar Dual Valve Mini Pump review £45.00
Pretty and well made, but inefficient, tiring and awkwardly large
2020 Fabric Megabar pump hero.jpg
|
Nov 3 2020
|
Pumps and CO2 inflators
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Flexy hose is a plus
  • Lovely build quality
  • Great for self defence
What's not?
  • Awkardly large
  • Hard work to compress
  • Fiddly hose
Buy if...
You value style over anything else

The Fabric Megabar is simple, well made and delivers a decent amount of air from its old-fashioned design. But while it looks nice, it’s too large to be seriously useful on the bike despite coming with a mount, and not as fast as a track pump at home. It also takes a surprising amount of effort to work.

At 41cm, the Megabar has a 162cc capacity and can blow tyres up to a maximum of 50psi. It comes with a braided hose with an easily-changeable head that fits Presta or Schrader valves.

 

To the Megabar's credit, it oozes quality with its turned wood handle and sandblasted aluminium body. It looks cool and feels solid.

2020 Fabric Megabar pump extend.jpg

In action, however, its old-school design just feels old. It's fiddly to remove the hose from the handle and, once connected to a valve, the pump takes a fair bit of effort to compress.

2020 Fabric Megabar pump hose in handle.jpg

It makes quick work of inflating big-volume rubber, but smaller pumps – such as the 25cm Topeak Mountain TT_G – do the job just as quickly, and with a lot less resistance.

2020 Fabric Megabar pump end.jpg

It’s hard to place the Megabar. It would be easy to tout it as a pump for adventure biking but it’s a long chap, even when mounted on the bike with its included mount.

2020 Fabric Megabar pump hose.jpg

If you’re looking for a stylish, inefficient pump that doubles as a self-defence tool, the Megabar fits the bill. Although it's built very nicely, its performance just can't live up to its looks, let alone justify its awkward extra size. It's fiddly, tough to compress and too big to store in a pack – it's a pump to be seen with, not one to be used.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Airshot 1.jpg
The Airshot, easy tubless tyre inflation
Airshot Tubeless Inflator £50.00
Test report Fabric Megabar Dual Valve Mini Pump review £45.00 X
Pumps and CO2 inflators

1 comments

3 hours 3 min ago

Is that 50psi limit correct?  If so what's the point of alienating over 50% of your market - especially as this seems to be aimed at the touring crowd design wise.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£151.99
-20%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Mobi V-17 Portable Bike Pressure Washer - Blue - Grey, Blue - Grey
Chain Reaction Cycles
£89.99
-40%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 11sp Rear Derailleur - Black - Long Cage, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£74.99
Buy now
Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Maxxis Minion DHF Wide Trail Tyre (3C-EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-38%
Buy now
Buying
2020 giant reign E+ action cover.jpg
Your complete guide to the 2021 Giant Bicycles e-bike range
Every bike from Reign E+ to Roam E+ covered, in-depth
News
2021 stif squatch bone hero.jpg
Stif launches the Squatch - a new hardtail 29er
New hardtail gets progressive geometry and promises a playful ride
Buying
Mondraker ECrafty riding-22.jpg
Buyer's Guide to Winter Kit
Our guide to help you beat the slop this winter
Review
2020 topeak barloader bag bike.jpg
Topeak BarLoader review £55.00
Well made, well designed and versatile bag that's lovely to use
Review
2020 7MEsh Cargo Bib Shorts Side.jpeg
7Mesh MK3 Cargo Bib Short review £180.00
Extremely comfortable and very capable for big rides – but expensive
Review
Carrera-Fury-2021-review-100.jpg
Carrera Fury 2020 review £600.00
The Carrera Fury offers stunning value with superbly sorted kit. The frame is bit tall, but for most riders, this is all the bike you'll need
News
rideguard-vision.jpg
RideGuard launch eco-friendly low-profile gravel mudguards
Handmade in Bristol from 100% Recycled Plastic Post Industrial Waste
Buying
or-best base layer.jpg
The best mountain bike base layers you can buy
Top rated warmers to see you through the winter