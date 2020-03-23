- Great build quality
- Efficient
- Cleverly integrated hose
- No gauge
- Hose can kink, making it tricky to screw home
The Bontrager Air Support HV Pro is a lightweight mini pump that’s small enough to stash in a pocket, but capable enough to inflate large-volume tyres with ease. The design and build are impressive, and it does almost everything you need – the only thing holding it back is the lack of a pressure gauge.
Apart from the rubber cap, a rubber collar to keep the handle compressed, and a plastic seal, the Air Support HV Pro is entirely metal. Don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s a lump, though, as it weighs just 175g. And with its braided hose neatly nestled in place, the whole thing measures 185mm.
Underneath the rubber cap lives an extending flexible hose. Cleverly, Bontrager has designed this little home so the valve head screws into the pump body, and can't wiggle free. Another nice touch is that the (Presta only) valve head swivels freely on the hose, so you don’t have to spin the whole pump to get it threaded down. It also makes for quick removal, and reduces any pressure lost.
The action of the Air Support HV Pro S is buttery smooth, pairing with its high-end build quality perfectly.
Contrary to its size, it’s no slouch when it comes to inflating a tyre from flat. I was able to get a 29 x 2.4 tyre back up to a get-me-home pressure (squidge test) quickly and with no arm fatigue at all.
This pump has just two very minor negatives. Firstly, the braided hose can kink during use, which makes it a little bit tricky to screw back home. And more importantly, there’s no pressure gauge. It would be great to ride away knowing a tyre is back to my preferred pressure, and not have to worry about burping the air out – or pinch flatting – soon after. However, this is easily combatted with a standalone gauge or a bit more pumping.
Aside from this (and to be fair, few minipumps do have gauges), the Bontrager Air Support HV Pro S is a solid pump that not only looks good, but performs excellently. It’s lightweight, built well and is easy to store thanks to its size. It’s not bad value either, considering what you’re getting for your £30. It certainly gives bulkier and pricier pumps a run for their money.
I have a lezyne that has the annoying design quirk of removing valve cores when you unscrew the hose. Is this desig likely to do the same? Cheers