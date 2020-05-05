WD40 Bike Dry Lube review £6.00
A quality dry weather lube that lasts multiple rides
wd40-dry-weather-lube-review-1.jpg
|
May 5 2020
|
Lubrication
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Works well
  • Lasts multiple dry rides
  • Can handle a bit of water
What's not?
  • Easy to squirt out too much
Buy if...
You need a decent dry weather lube

WD40 Bike Dry Lube goes on easily, works well to keep chains running smoothly without caking them in dust and grit, and can even withstand the occasional puddle or shower. It doesn't build up over time the way wax lubes can either. The nozzle can get a bit overenthusiastic, however, and there are cheaper options.

The name Dry is descriptive for the actual weather use and the type of lube. The lube leaves a dry film over a clean chain, and this stops it attracting dust and dry trail debris the way a gloopy wet lube will. It's meant for chains and around the mechs, but is best just on the chain.

Applying it is simple, and it dries in a few minutes. I found the screw-cap easy to use, but it's best to only crack the nozzle a tiny bit or lube can blurt out. Then you end up using way more than intended.

On the trails it gives a smooth feel to shifting, and the chain feels as quick as it does with my usual lube of choice. It can also hold up to several dusty days in a row without reapplication, and manages to not collect a huge amount of gunk either.

The lube is 50-state VOC compliant for the US, which means it's very low on volatile organic compounds that can flash off as vapour, but then as this is bottled rather than aerosol you'd probably expect that.

Happily for those of us not in California, the Dry Weather lube can handle a bit of wet weather too, though prolonged soaking and gritty water strips it fairly promptly. At just a bit over a fiver for 100ml it’s reasonable value – just be careful when applying it.

Lubrication

Author block

Jim Clarkson's picture

Jim Clarkson

Sussex based mostly mountain biking type, with the odd foray into gravel, 'cross and even road. Fuelled by coffee and porridge. Driver of Van. Known to race at times. Happy place being out the door and in the hills - local or further afield, all is good with two wheels in the dirt. 

