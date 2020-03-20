- Works well
Fenwick's Wet Weather Chain Lube provides very effective winter protection for your drivetrain, and stays working over multiple muddy and rainy rides. It's easy to use, reasonably priced and environmentally friendly to boot.
This lube has had its work cut out with a test period of constant heavy storms, and it's performed really well. It’s thin enough to work into the chain's rollers, where it's needed, but not so thick it collects trail gunk or needs lots of gooey excess scraping off. It even survives the hosing down after some long and very wet rides, at least in places.
Applying it is simple. The twist-top lid is easy to use, it goes on in a single coat and there's no curing or drying time. Getting it off again is easy enough too, so long as you use more than just water – neat bike wash or degreaser does the trick.
With this stuff on a clean chain I found shifting feels smooth, chain friction feels low, and neither feeling fades much even over prolonged wet and muddy rides. It needs less of it applying than you might think, too, so the bottle should last a good while.
One application takes care of a couple of rides, even if it rains most of the time, and if things are a little less soggy it can go longer still. Extra good news is that this lube is biodegradable, so won't be helping to make the storms even worse.
Fenwick's Wet Weather Chain Lube is well worth the £8 asking price as it goes on easily, works really well, lasts a decent length of time both on your chain and in the bottle, and is easy to clean up. Recommended.
