ProGold ProLink Chain Lube review £8.00
A long-lasting, effective lube for dry riding
prolink-chain-lube-review-2020.jpg
|
May 8 2020
|
Lubrication
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Long-lasting
  • Effective
What's not?
  • Easy to over-apply
Buy if...
You want a good summer lube that can handle splashes and big miles

ProgGold ProLink Chain Lube is a thin lubricant that creates a smooth-running, clean chain in a range of conditions, creates minimal build up over multiple applications and lasts pretty well. It's very a thin liquid, however, so requires careful handling.

Applied to a clean chain, as per the instructions, it's an effective lube. It dries as a thin layer, and differs from traditional dry lubes in that it retains a slight ‘oily’ feel. It goes on very thin too, as ProLink is almost watery, so it needs careful application and ideally a rag to catch overspill.

It's very good at staying clean during dry riding, attracting little in the way of grit and dust, and even after several wetter test rides it happily carried on working well. I usually oil a chain after most rides, ready for the next, but with ProLink it isn't necessary every time.

It doesn’t last long on properly gritty, wet rides – which is fair enough – but it’s definitely more tenacious than others I’ve used of late. Its also proved just as effective on long, gravelly rides where conditions are less extreme, but the chain is spun more.

It's available in three sizes of bottle or one size of aerosol, though given its thin composition we'd stick to the bottles.

Lubrication

Author block

Jim Clarkson's picture

Jim Clarkson

Sussex based mostly mountain biking type, with the odd foray into gravel, 'cross and even road. Fuelled by coffee and porridge. Driver of Van. Known to race at times. Happy place being out the door and in the hills - local or further afield, all is good with two wheels in the dirt. 

