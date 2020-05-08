- Long-lasting
- Effective
- Easy to over-apply
ProgGold ProLink Chain Lube is a thin lubricant that creates a smooth-running, clean chain in a range of conditions, creates minimal build up over multiple applications and lasts pretty well. It's very a thin liquid, however, so requires careful handling.
- Fenwicks Wet Weather Chain Lube review
- WD40 Bike Dry Lube review
- Juice Lubes Viking Juice chain lube review
Applied to a clean chain, as per the instructions, it's an effective lube. It dries as a thin layer, and differs from traditional dry lubes in that it retains a slight ‘oily’ feel. It goes on very thin too, as ProLink is almost watery, so it needs careful application and ideally a rag to catch overspill.
It's very good at staying clean during dry riding, attracting little in the way of grit and dust, and even after several wetter test rides it happily carried on working well. I usually oil a chain after most rides, ready for the next, but with ProLink it isn't necessary every time.
It doesn’t last long on properly gritty, wet rides – which is fair enough – but it’s definitely more tenacious than others I’ve used of late. Its also proved just as effective on long, gravelly rides where conditions are less extreme, but the chain is spun more.
It's available in three sizes of bottle or one size of aerosol, though given its thin composition we'd stick to the bottles.
Add comment