100% Altis Gravel helmet review £90.00
Very comfortable and nice design features, but quite warm
100%_Altis_Gravel_side.JPG
|
Feb 10 2022
|
Helmets
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Very comfortable
  • Great padding retention and safety design
  • Design and colour choices
What's not?
  • Large frontal area
  • Not the best vented
  • A little heavy
Buy if...
You want an MTB inspired helmet for gravel, or road use

The 100% Altis Gravel helmet is a peak-less version of the MTB trail helmet and gives an exceptionally comfortable fit. It features several neat design touches that other brands should note, but the extra mass can make it quite warm, and the look won't appeal to everyone.

Some people will wonder what exactly makes the Altis Gravel designed for riding gravel. The true answer would be: nothing. The Altis Gravel is identical to the Trail MTB version, which Liam tested, minus the peak. But don't let this or the name put you off as it has many excellent features that make it great for gravel riding, or road, or cross-country, or whatever style of riding you enjoy.

 

With the helmet being identical in construction to the mountain bike version, it is no surprise that safety is a key factor, leaving other areas such as ventilation and aerodynamics less important compared to some other models or brands. The Altis features the Smartshock Rotational Protective System, with 11 elastomers fitted within the shell that suspension the padding. 100% say this improves protection by compressing and reducing direct impacts and allowing movement independently from the helmet shell.
 

100%_Altis_Gravel_rear.JPG
100%_Altis_Gravel_rear.JPG, by Matt Page


While there is no denying that having adequate protection is a good thing should the worst happen, there is a second more tangible benefit. On traditional helmet designs, the padding is usually attached by small velcro tabs, often losing traction after prolonged use. While the Altis has some small velcro tabs, it does not solely rely upon them. This allows the pads to be removed and washed easily, which can only be a good thing, despite the anti-bacterial pad material.

The padding on the Altis feels thicker than most other helmets, and they help provide an incredible amount of comfort, even for all-day rides. The helmet straps, with a wide link section beneath the ears and dual colour design, are also very comfortable and easy to adjust to suit your head and preference. The rear retention strap has a simple rotational dial, and the fixing point on the side of the helmet has two points on each side to adjust the fit. The only element that feels missing, from a fit perspective, is the lack of height adjustment for the rear ratchet.

100%_Altis_Gravel_padding.JPG
100%_Altis_Gravel_padding.JPG, by Matt Page


The shell feels deep, offering good coverage on the rear section with the EPS shell material that feels thicker all around but more apparent on the front. The thickness is almost certainly for improved protection, and on the peaked version, it doesn't appear as noticeable. On the peak-less gravel version, it is visible both looking upon it and when wearing the helmet with the front section noticeable in your peripheral vision, almost as if there was a peak in place. While it is not too significant to negatively affect the vision, it isn't a factor on more road-based helmets.

The Altis is a little heavier than other similar priced helmets designed for the road, or light off-road use, with close to or sub-300g being the norm and the Altis weighing in at 326g. The weight does feel balanced over the whole helmet and combined with a good amount of padding, it never feels like a burden to wear.

100%_Altis_Gravel_front.JPG
100%_Altis_Gravel_front.JPG, by Matt Page


The Altis features 14 vents, including a large vent at the top. 100% claim "massive airflow", but my experience is the opposite. The vents may be large, but no air channels are running the length of the helmet, reducing airflow across the head. Testing during the winter months may not seem like the best time to test and comment on airflow. Still, due to the colder air, a helmet's ventilation is actually far more noticeable. With the 100% Altis Gravel on moderately paced rides and upwards, I had a constant drip of sweat descending from the front of the padding. When combined with the thicker padding, it can create a reservoir, turning into a waterfall if you compress the padding. The lack of airflow and ventilation is only likely to increase as the days get warmer with summer approaching, but if you are a more sedate rider, it may be less of an issue.

100%_Altis_Gravel_ratchet.JPG
100%_Altis_Gravel_ratchet.JPG, by Matt Page


At £90, the Altis gravel does offer good value for money considering the build quality, safety features and design. While there are few other gravel-specific helmets to compare to, it stacks up well compared to cross-country, trail, or road helmets. The MET Veleno recently tested is a touch more expensive at £100. Still, it can not match the retention system of the Altis. If you are looking for a helmet for a mix of riding, including mountain biking, road, or gravel, the Altis could be a suitable option so long as ventilation is less of a concern. You could also purchase the standard Altis, which is also priced at £90 and effectively get the removable peak for free.

 

If comfort and safety is a priority, the Altis Gravel is a great choice, with generous padding that makes it very comfortable for all-day use. The Smartshock safety system makes it easy to remove and replace the padding to allow them to be washed. Where the helmet suffers, however, is in ventilation, which is limited with very little noticeable airflow across the head for cooling, but this may not be a factor for everyone.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
MediaFreeride-2.jpg
The Merida Freeride helmet is a good budget buy
Merida Freeride helmet £50.00
Test report 100% Altis Gravel helmet review £90.00 X
Helmets

Product purpose: 

100% say: The ALTIS Gravel edition offers riders an ultra-lightweight helmet with an active cooling system equipped to provide a safe and comfortable fit that goes the distance on your gravel riding adventures.

Build extra: 

100% list: Smartshock® Rotational Protective System (11 point) High-Density EPS foam injection and molded with polycarbonate. All sized in specific molds (XS/S, S/M, and L/XL) Massive airflow with an impressive 14 ventilation ports Expanded coverage while staying lightweight Washable, moisture-wicking anti-microbial liner Adjustable ratcheting fitment system Nexus push release snap-buckle

Product construction 

Product performance 

Product durability 

Product weight 

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

Perhaps the most comfortable helmet I have used, with excellent padding and good retention strap design.

product value 

Overall performance: 

The 100% Altis Gravel offers exceptional comfort with good safety and design features that work well. It is quite large, with the frontal area that is visible in your peripheral vision as if it had a peak. During moderate or higher intensity efforts the lack of ventilation is noticeable and thicker padding only makes sweat retention worse.

Product likes: 

Very comfortable, with excellent design for the padding retention that allows easy removal to wash, or replace. The design of the straps is also excellent, being easy to adjust and feeling invisible when on your head.

Product dislikes: 

It might be missing a peak, but the front is large and means it is always in your peripheral vision. It was also warm on higher intensity rides, and will likely be the same in warmer weather.

Enjoy: 

Yes, for the comfort in particular

Buy: 

Probably not

Recommend: 

For someone who wants a comfortable helmet and less interested in weight, or venting performance.

Conclusion: 

The Altis Gravel combines excellent comfort with good safety features and would be a great choice for riders who prefer more sedate riding and a mix of on and off-road. The addition of the Gravel in the model name should not mean anything extra as the helmet is simply a peak-less version of the MTB helmet. The only major area where is suffers compared to more road inspired helmets is ventilation, which I found a factor even in cooler weather.

Author block

Matt Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£45.99
-29%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
Review
EVOC FR Trail E-Ride 20 backpack 2022 005.jpg
EVOC FR Trail E-Ride 20 backpack review £200.00
A protector backpack, specially designed to meet the needs of e-mountain biking
Review
2022 topeak pocketshock digital hero.jpg
Topeak Pocketshock Digital shock pump review £75.00
A well built, good looking and clear shock pump but not without flaws
Feature
ORCC Recommends 2022 cover.jpg
Introducing the ORCC Recommends
Here's our most highly recommended products from 2021.
Feature
2022 how to tweak your mtb geometry - cockpit cover.jpg
How to tweak your mountain bike's geometry - Cockpit
Cockpit set up tips to get you comfy aboard your mountain bike
Review
2022 Rapha Trail Pants hero.jpg
Rapha Men's Trail Pants review £130.00
A very impressive trail pant, though quite the investment
News
2021 ex enduro riding 4.jpg
The Merida EX Enduro is back for 2022
Face up to 21 stages over three days with 79 other racers
News
2022 focus Jam 8.9 hero.jpg
Focus announces the all new Jam Carbon bikes
Two new carbon bikes get downhill focus and aggressive geometry
Review
661 recon advance kneepad hero.jpg
SixSixOne Recon Advance kneepad review £100.00
A very comfortable and protective pad, though edging towards overpriced