Tifosi Optics Aethon glasses review £65.00
Stylish and useful specs, but upright riders may have fit issues
2020 Tifosi Aethon hero
|
May 11 2020
|
Glasses
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Easy to change lenses
  • Comfortable
  • Clear fog quickly
What's not?
  • Coverage isn't quite there
  • Strike guard is a little too chunky
  • Brow bar isn't of much use
Buy if...
You're looking for budget glasses and can work around the not-so-great coverage

The Aethon is Tifosi Optics' update on the well-received Alliant. It features a taller lens and a grippy, removable brow bar. The vision is clear and the semi-rimless design is perfectly comfy, but the lens could be even taller – and the brow bar is redundant.

In the nicely stitched hard case, you get the frame and two spare lenses. There’s an amber all-conditions lens, and a clear one for simply keeping your eyes safe from wheel-flung filth. You also get  a microfibre pouch for storage and lens cleaning.

The semi-rimless design is made up of two plastic arms with that removable brow bar and a strike shield that clips to the bottom of the lens. Because of this design, they’re fairly lightweight and nicely comfortable. 

2020 Tifosi Aethon bag

This design also lends itself well to easy lens swaps. It’s simply a case of removing all of the clip-on parts from the lens and snapping them onto your new one. While it's super easy, it does leave some scratching on the lens, most notably at the brow bar (more on that later).

2020 Tifosi Aethon clip arm

Altough very comfy, I found the fit a little weird. With the nosepiece in the standard position there's an awful lot of the lower strike guard in view. When you’re getting the power down (or if you ride a road bike, which puts you in a more head down position), this isn’t as much of an issue, but during regular off-road riding it’s absolutely obscuring.

2020 Tifosi Aethon back

To combat this I lifted the adjustable nosepiece, which helped, but the strike guard still feels a little fatter than necessary. It could do with slimming down, or doing away with completely – at the cost of protection. Also, with the nosepiece adjusted high, the brow bar can become a problem for fit. Thankfully it’s removable, and once I took it off it never found its way back on. 

2020 Tifosi Aethon brow bar

The Aethon deals with fog well, but it’s even better without that brow bar and there’s a decent coverage benefit if you ditch it. However, if you do, do it soon. Even popping the bar on and off for pictures has scratched the lens, and as the lens could still do with being taller – I can just about see over it when I’m hard on the pedals – that area is important.

2020 Tifosi Aethon explode

Pitfalls aside, the Tifosi Aethon glasses clear fog well (while hardly fogging at all), they’re comfortable, and have a clear, sharp lens. Horizontal coverage is very nearly bang on, too. If you can work around the fit issues the Aethon performs very well, and is a good option for the cash.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
bljp_Uvex_Sportstyle_705v-1.jpg
Cool-uncoolness, stylish-unstylishness. At least that's what I tell myself...
Uvex Sportstyle 705 v £115.00
Test report Tifosi Optics Aethon glasses review £65.00 X
Glasses

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

PBK Bike Travel Case - Blue
ProBikeKit
£249.99
-47%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£120
-36%
Buy now
DT Swiss XM 1501 Spline One Tubeless Ready 29" Boost Rear Wheel
Evans Cycles
£440.99
-10%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Buying
2019 xtr M9100 drivetrain
Your complete guide to Shimano mountain bike drivetrains
All you need to know, including details of new 12spd Deore
Review
prolink-chain-lube-review-2020.jpg
ProGold ProLink Chain Lube review £8.00
A long-lasting, effective lube for dry riding
Buying
or-best gravel bikes under 2k.jpg
The best gravel bikes for under £2,000
Capable gravel bikes that are the best on test
News
2020-specialized-diverge-pro-complete-bike.jpg
Specialized Diverge gravel bike range gets huge redesign
And it gets SWAT storage in the downtube
News
2020-specialized-diverge-launch-action-17.jpg
First ride: Specialized Diverge Pro Carbon
Graveller gets improved suspension and added practicality
News
2020 Shimano DEORE M6100 on bike.jpg
Shimano brings 12-speed shifting to Deore level
Budget 12-speed groupsets, even bigger batteries and new components from Shimano
Feature
Specialized Hillbilly 2.6 Gripton GRID Tyre-1.jpg
The best (and worst) mountain bike upgrades under £100
Improve your ride without blowing your budget
Review
2020 PRO koryak stem front
PRO Koryak Stem review £50.00
A solid, slim mountain bike trail stem that's easy to install