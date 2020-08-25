- Any image – even a photo
- Good quality
- Expensive
The Slicy Custom Top Cap can be adorned with any visual you’d like – logos, text or even a photo – and is UV printed on black aluminium. You even get a decent black steel bolt for attaching it. Get one to finish off your dream build, or simply if you've run out of other things to spend money on...
To customise your cap, you upload your graphics, text or imagery via the Slicy site. Then you pay, and go sit by the letterbox until it falls into your welcoming arms.
The result is nicely finished, and the print seems solid enough. Beyond the look, this is obviously a regular alloy cap that fits the usual (1 1/8") steerers. It works perfectly well.
The current offer of €14 instead of €20 may just persuade you to get one, and they're ideal for club members or riding friends, or just as a present for the mate who has everything. Everything except a top cap with a picture of your own, far superior bike on it, that is...
1 comments
I go to Kapz for mine, lots of choice!