Slicy Custom Top Cap review £14.00
Stylishly-done customisation for staring at on hateful climbs
Slicy Custom Top Cap 2.jpg
|
Aug 25 2020
|
Components
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Any image – even a photo
  • Good quality
What's not?
  • Expensive
Buy if...
You've always dreamt of a custom top cap...

The Slicy Custom Top Cap can be adorned with any visual you’d like – logos, text or even a photo – and is UV printed on black aluminium. You even get a decent black steel bolt for attaching it. Get one to finish off your dream build, or simply if you've run out of other things to spend money on...

To customise your cap, you upload your graphics, text or imagery via the Slicy site. Then you pay, and go sit by the letterbox until it falls into your welcoming arms.

The result is nicely finished, and the print seems solid enough. Beyond the look, this is obviously a regular alloy cap that fits the usual (1 1/8") steerers. It works perfectly well.

Slicy Custom Top Cap 1.jpg

The current offer of €14 instead of €20 may just persuade you to get one, and they're ideal for club members or riding friends, or just as a present for the mate who has everything. Everything except a top cap with a picture of your own, far superior bike on it, that is...

Components

Author block

Jim Clarkson's picture

Jim Clarkson

Lakes based mostly mountain biking type, with the odd foray into gravel, 'cross and even road. Fuelled by coffee and porridge. Driver of Van. Known to race at times. Happy place being out the door and in the hills - local or further afield, all is good with two wheels in the dirt. 

1 comments

1 hour 27 min ago

I go to Kapz for mine, lots of choice!

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

