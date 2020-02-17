Dexshell Gradient Waterproof Beanie review £24.00
Super-cosy beanie, but too hot for anything but sub-zero riding
dexshell-gradient-waterproof-beanie-review.jpg
Feb 17 2020
Clothing
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Super warm
  • Waterproof
What's not?
  • Too warm for riding in
Buy if...
You want to boil your head (in the nicest possible way)

Dexshell's Gradient Waterproof Beanie is an extremely warm, waterproof and windproof hat that's perfect for pre- and post-ride wear, though it's too hot for riding unless it's well below freezing. It's thick enough affect hearing, too. If you aren't warm in this, then the outdoors is probably not for you.

It's a dead simple thing, the Gradient Beanie: it's a normal beanie, plus a Porelle waterproof membrane under a fleece liner. It’s one size fits all with a good stretch and pretty well-made, with an attractive finish that includes a subtle faux-suede tab with the Dexshell logo embossed on it.

The combination of the membrane and fleece make for a very cosy head – this is not for mild days. Standing around at anything above five degrees you get pretty warm, pretty quick, though after long rides on cold days it's a great way to get some warmth back into you.

You need a fair bit of room under your crash helmet to fit this thick hat in, and some pretty extreme conditions to bother trying. I did a few rides in near-freezing temperatures with this on, and got too hot very quickly. There may be riders looking for this level of warmth, but at that point you might want a balaclava for serious coverage in snowy or icy riding.

It comes in two colours - blue or purple - but apparently the purple is for Ladies. There's no discernable difference in the actual hat, however. At a smidge under £25, its a very warm and weatherproof beanie for all the times you aren't riding and might be cold.

Clothing

Author block

Jim Clarkson's picture

Jim Clarkson

Sussex based mostly mountain biking type, with the odd foray into gravel, 'cross and even road. Fuelled by coffee and porridge. Driver of Van. Known to race at times. Happy place being out the door and in the hills - local or further afield, all is good with two wheels in the dirt. 

