Peaty’s Foaming Drivetrain Degreaser works rather well, and it's got a minty fresh scent too. You still need to get in there and scrub to shift the grimiest of grimes, though.
Just like Peaty’s Loam Foam bike cleaner, this comes with a spray head with a mesh cover to create the foam. It can be easily pulled to one side if you want a mist instead, though that will run off much sooner.
Anyway, the good thing about this degreaser is the foaming action. It can be left to work in its foamy state for quite a while, so if your drivetrain is particularly nasty you can stick the kettle on while the foam is working and it’ll still be there when you’re fully caffeinated.
Peaty’s recommends you use rearward crank rotation to agitate the filth and loosen it off. While this helps coat the chain without using loads of foam, it’s not quite enough for a perfect finish. You still need to reach for the brush for a properly shining drivetrain.
It definitely works, though. As soon as the foam hits the chain, you can see brown seeping from the links.
It’s not bad value either. A tenner get you 500ml, but £15 gets you a full litre. Competing brands ask a few pounds more for their non-solvent cleaners.
What’s the difference between this and Peaty's XXX Solvent Degreaser? Peaty’s Foaming Drivetrain Degreaser is made just for the drivetrain, and as such, it’s not quite as strong. That one is for stripping more serious bearing greases.
Peaty’s Foaming Drivetrain Degreaser is a standout product in the big man’s bike cleaning line-up. It does a great job of keeping your drivetrain clean without stripping the grease from the important bits. It’s reasonably priced, and smells nice too.
