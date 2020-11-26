Juice Lubes Double Ender brush review £6.00
Excellent for the tough to reach spots of full-suspension frames
2020 juice lubes double ender hero.jpg
|
Nov 26 2020
|
Cleaning products
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Cheap
  • Gets right into the nooks and crannies
  • The prongs are bendy
What's not?
  • Cleaning is still no fun
Buy if...
You have a full suspension bike

The Juice Lubes Double Ender is a twin-pronged brush that's excellent for jamming into linkages at hard-to-reach filth. It’s cheap, simple and a must-have for any full suspension mountain bike rider.

£6 gets you a double-headed brush with adjustable prongs and hard-wearing bristles. The handle has a soft touch, and it’s impact resistant which is helpful.

While stiff, the prongs can be bent to suit whichever area of the bike you’re cleaning. If needed you can bend one half right out of the way to use the other without any interference.

2020 juice lubes double ender prongs.jpg

My bike has quite a finicky linkage and without this brush, it’s pretty difficult to clean properly. This makes the job super easy, as I can get each prong around the shock and its home in the frame. The prongs are narrow enough to clean into some really tight spots.

2020 juice lubes double ender single prong.jpg

If you primarily ride a hardtail this brush might not be an awful lot of use to you over a sponge or a big, soft regular brush, though it could still be helpful to get around spokes or chainstays.

The Juice Lubes Double Ender really helps me satisfy my inner perfectionist, and it’s made cleaning my bike that bit easier. It's £6 well spent – everyone with a full susser should have one of these.

Cleaning products
Cleaning products

