Principia Gravel 22TiTAN review £7,499.00
Great build and ride quality with an impressive suspension system - it's pricey though
2023 principia titan 22 hero.jpg
|
May 24 2023
|
Bikes
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • HiRide fork works well
  • Geometry is well balanced for different riding styles
  • Great build quality
What's not?
  • Big ticket price
  • Limited frame sizes
Buy if...
You want the ride quality and longevity of titanium wiht the added bonus of front suspension

Principia’s new 22TiTAN is fitted with a HiRide suspension fork giving you both the pleasurable ride quality of titanium bolstered with the bump-taming benefits of 20mm of travel. With a geometry designed to sit somewhere between a gravel racer and a long-distance adventure machine, it’s certainly a Jack of all trades and a master of most. This top-end Di2 build is a lot of money though.

Principia Gravel 22TiTAN - Technical specifications

With no paint to hide them, the welds on a titanium frame need to be immaculate, especially at this price point and Principia hasn’t disappointed. It’s a good-looking frame finished to a very high quality indeed with Principia offering a five-year warranty.

The raw finish means that it’ll take years of abuse without getting scuffed or scratched, and as with all titanium frames – it looks classy.

2023 principia titan 22 tt logo.jpg
2023 principia titan 22 tt logo.jpg, by Liam Mercer


For ride quality and stiffness where it is required, the tube shape profiles are tweaked throughout their length. You also get a tapered head tube up front too.

The rear end focuses on comfort with slender chainstays as they head towards the rear dropouts, as are the seat stays too, to promote flex.

There are mounts aplenty with three on each side of the fork legs, on the upper part of the top tube for a bento bag, plus water bottle cage mounts in the usual place, but with three holes each which gives adjustment for different sized bottles or when trying to fit them in around frame bags.

2023 principia titan 22 hiride.jpg
2023 principia titan 22 hiride.jpg, by Liam Mercer


You also get an extra set of bottle cage mounts under the down tube.

Compatible with both electronic and mechanical groupsets the 22TiTAN utilises internal cable routing via entry and exit ports throughout the frame for a clean look. Ours is running GRX Di2 so with only a wire to enter the frame and a rear brake hose, any unused ports are closed off using blanking plates.

Principia has plumped for a threaded bottom bracket which will bring a huge sigh of relief to riders in the UK who use their bikes year-round. While I’ve found that creaking issues on press-fit options are becoming less and less common, the precise fit of a threaded bottom bracket does bring piece of mind. Then, when the time comes for a replacement it’s an easy switch for the home mechanic with just a few tools.

Tyre clearance is good too with it easily swallowing 45mm tyres while giving clearance for mud on either side.

2023 principia titan 22 tyre 2.jpg
2023 principia titan 22 tyre 2.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Sizing is limited with the 22TiTAN only coming in three sizes, with this being the largest. A 52cm and 54cm frame is offered also. I’m 1.8m tall and I found the 56cm to fit me well, if you are taller, or you like a stretched-out position then you are going to be out of luck.

There are many models in the 22TiTAN line-up although this is one of the most expensive considering the GRX Di2 groupset.

You get an 11-speed drivetrain with a 46/30T chainset paired with an 11-34T cassette. I’m a big fan of a 2x set-up as I like the closer gear ratios and narrow cadence band that they provide.

2023 principia titan 22 mech.jpg
2023 principia titan 22 mech.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The shifting at the front and rear is quick and very positive and I love the shape of the levers too. They have a tight curve between the hood where you place your hand and where the hydraulic reservoir sits which gives you a platform to push against when descending to stop your hands from sliding, helped by the textured style of the hoods.

With 160mm rotors front and rear the braking performance is more than enough, and you get great modulation from the GRX levers.

As for the rest of the kit, it is all from Ritchey’s catalogue which is good news. I’ve always found these components to be well-designed and well made, for decent money.

The saddle is a Comp Streem which is a decent entry-level saddle with a comfortable shape and padding. The seat post is a standard aluminium alloy offering, as is the stem.

The handlebar is the Comp Venturemax, a bar I have used many times before and one that I like. It has a wide flare for great control on the drops, and as those drops aren’t that deep you can use them in more places than you probably would a standard set of road bars.

Overall, the finishing kit is good, but considering the price of the bike it’s not exactly stuff to get too excited about.

One thing that Principia hasn’t skimped on though is the OHR G45 wheelset. A very nice set of 45mm deep carbon fibre rims with a 24mm inner width to allow wide tyres to seat nicely.

2023 principia titan 22 wheel.jpg
2023 principia titan 22 wheel.jpg, by Liam Mercer


With 24-spokes front and rear they are more of a lightweight gravel choice, but they were certainly tough enough to resist everything I threw at them. The hubs are sealed which helped them stand up to the wet conditions of early spring, and when it has been dry there have been no issues with dust getting in.

The tyres are Panaracer’s GravelKing SK which are good all-rounders rolling well on the road due to their diminutive tread pattern and supple carcass while offering grip and durability for dry and hardpacked surfaces.

For wet conditions you’ll be wanting something with more tread so I spent the majority of the review period using a set of Pirelli’s Cinturato Gravel S for extra grip.

Principia Gravel 22TiTAN - Performance

Suspension on gravel bikes - yes, or no?

It’s a question that hasn’t quite reached the heights of the helmet debate yet, but it’s still one that divides opinion, and from my personal experience it seems to depend on which direction you are coming into gravel from.

2023 principia titan 22 riding 1.jpg
2023 principia titan 22 riding 1.jpg, by Liam Mercer


If you are coming from a mountain biking background then suspension, dropper posts, and huge tyre clearances looks to be the natural progression of the gravel theme – after all, aren’t gravel bikes just old school mountain bikes?

If you come from a road background like myself though, then the rigid approach to keep that road bike feel tends to be preferred.

I will admit that I do like the way that this HiRide fork system works though. It gives a subtle amount of cushioning taking out those smaller higher frequency bumps. All without compromising the front-end feel of a rigid fork.

On the whole, it increases comfort over longer rides while also allowing you to carry extra speed on fast sections of track or trail. You don’t have to be quite so choosy about your line choice to avoid roots or small potholes as you do with a rigid setup.

2023 principia titan 22 riding 2.jpg
2023 principia titan 22 riding 2.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Also, the majority of us have to ride on the road to get to the gravel sections so the fork lets you ride higher tyre pressures so that they don’t feel stodgy on the tarmac with the fork locked out while taking the sting out when you do hit the by-ways and unlocking the fork again.

The hydraulic lock-out is controlled by a dial on top of the stem, a similar setup to the controls for Specialized’s Diverge range. This makes it easy to use on the fly.

The HiRide adds a bit of weight compared to a rigid carbon offering, around 850g in total, but I didn’t find that it had an impact on the handling. In fact, the handling is very pleasant. Even with the suspension fully open the 22TiTAN still feels precise and direct at the front end, and the steering has a quick feel to it which creates a feeling of fun, especially when riding fast on the flat or downhills.

The front end is a little taller than you’d find on most gravel bikes, thanks to the fork, and considering this model is a 56cm frame, it also has a shortish top tube length which gives quite a compact feel to it.

2023 principia titan 22 riding 3.jpg
2023 principia titan 22 riding 3.jpg, by Liam Mercer


It does mean that you get quite a relaxed position, so even when using the shallow drops of the handlebar comfort is the defining factor with no undue pressure on your lower back. I rode a few routes of 3-4 hours with no undue stress on my body anywhere.

Overall, the Principia feels lively, and It tracks nicely too while being responsive to shifts in your body position and weight. The position as a whole isn’t as racy as some gravel bikes, but it’s not far off so if you want to get out for a blast the 22TiTAN won’t disappoint. The frame and fork offer great stiffness levels so you can really stamp on the pedals for a bit of a sprint or to power your way to the top of a climb.   

Principia Gravel 22TiTAN - Value and verdict

The UK price for this 22TiTAN model is a cool £7,499, which is well, WOW!

For comparison, a Mason Bokeh Ti (which has one of the best-welded finishes I have ever seen on a bike and is made in small batches to order) is priced at £6,400 for a GRX Di2 build. Obviously, the Mason doesn’t have front suspension, but I suppose if you want you have to judge whether having 20mm of travel is worth the extra grand or so.

In fact, there aren’t really any other titanium gravel bikes on the market using front suspension straight out of the box – although I’m sure someone will correct me on that.

There are a huge amount of titanium rigid gravel bikes on offer though highlighted in this collection of the some of the best we have tested.

If you really are looking for suspension though, then the Diverge range starts at £3,300 with the Future Shock 1.5, while the carbon fibre S-Works Diverge STR Expert costs £7,000 which includes a SRAM eTap groupset and Future Shock suspension front and rear. We have one of those on test say so tuned for the review on that one.

Overall, the ride quality and geometry make the 22Titan a great bike to ride on smooth flat gravel tracks or more technical trails. The suspension fork does bring some noticeable benefits without alienating the rider in terms of feedback which is a bonus, and its weight doesn’t affect things either.

It is a big-budget build though, and the finishing kit in terms of stem, handlebar etc. is nothing flash for the money. Other cheaper options are available though with the option of a rigid fork too.

Test report Principia Gravel 22TiTAN review £7,499.00

About the bike

Tell us what the bike is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own : 

Principia say, "The Gravel 22TiTAN is the first ever Principia Gravel built on our new and highly developed titanium frame. With the Gravel 22TiTAN, you get a bike that can plow through gravel, tarmac, and forest tracks - regardless of the season and weather. On this variant, you will find the tough gravel-specific groupset, Shimano GRX RX600 2x11sp. In addition, the bike is equipped with a pioneering suspension fork from HiRide Suspension and a high-end OHR G45 carbon wheelset, which is both aerodynamic, light, and comfortable. Thus, you have a full-on allroad-weapon that can handle everything you throw at it." The suspension fork makes for a comfortable ride without adding a huge amount of weight. The geometry also works well for fast rides, and those that are more sedate.

State the frame material and method of construction. List the components used to build up the bike.: 

The frame is constructed from titanium alloy, while the fork is carbon fibre with a suspension system offering 20mm of travel.

Front derailleur Shimano GRX RX815 Di2
Rear derailleur Shimano GRX RX815 Di2
Shift levers Shimano GRX ST-RX815 Di2 2x11
Cassette Shimano CS-HG700 11sp 11-34T
Crankset Shimano FC-RX810 46/30T 170mm
Chain Shimano CN-HG701-11
Front brake Shimano BR-RX810 hydraulic disc brake, 160 mm. rotor
Rear brake Shimano BR-RX810 hydraulic disc brake, 160 mm. rotor
Stem Ritchey
Handlebar Ritchey Comp VentureMax, 31.8 mm/440 mm
Grips Principia bar tape
Saddle Ritchey Comp Streem
Seat post Ritchey
Pedals Not included
Wheel OHR G45
Wheel size 28in (700)
Tire Panaracer GravelKing SK 700x38C

Frame & Fork

How much suspension travel does the fork have?: 

20mm.

Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.: 

With the fork locked out you can feel the vibration cancelling ride coming from the titanium tubing which makes the Principia comfortable to ride on the road and gravel.

How was the bike in terms of sizing and angles? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size and intent?: 

For a 56cm frame the reach is a bit shorter than most.

Overall rating for frame 

Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?: 

Stiffness levels are impressive especially around the bottom bracket area.

Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame: 

It's a well built frame with neat welding throughout.

Tell us about the geometry of the frame: 

The geometry is well balanced giving speed and directness in terms of the handling wihtout making the front end feel twitchy. The position is also quite relaxed although the range has limited sizing.

Tell us about the materials used in the frame: 

3Al/2.5V titanium alloy tubing.

Riding

How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?: 

Efficiency is good overall thanks to a clsoe range set of gear ratios, and an overall reasonable weight for the bike in general.

How would you describe the steering? Was it lively, neutral or unresponsive?: 

On the fun side of neutral.

Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?: 

The handling feels quick enough to be fun off-road without being too quick that it becomes a handful on loose surfaces.

Rate the bike for sprinting: 

Rate the bike for high speed descending 

Rate the bike for technical descending: 

Rate the bike for flat cornering: 

Rate the bike for technical climbing: 

Rate the bike for climbing efficiency: 

Rate the bike for agility: 

Suspension

Rate the fork for performance: 

Rate the fork for durability: 

Rate the fork for efficiency: 

Tell us some more about the fork. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any features which didn't work well together?: 

The HiRide fork worked well, having just enough travel to remove small bumps and vibrations without taking away any feedback from the ride.

Drivetrain

Rate the drivetrain for performance: 

Rate the drivetrain for durability: 

Rate the drivetrain for weight: 

Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well to: 

GRX Di2 is a great groupset to use with excellent shifting quality and powerful braking.

Wheels & tyres

Rate the wheels for performance: 

Rate the wheels for durability: 

Rate the wheels for weight: 

Rate the wheels for comfort: 

Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so, wha: 

A durable set of wheels which bring plenty of perofrmance to the overall ride thanks to their depth and weight - or lack of it.

Rate the tyres for performance: 

Rate the tyres for durability: 

Rate the tyres for weight: 

Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so, what: 

Good tyres for mixed terrain riding although they are limited to dry and hardpacked conditions.

Controls

Rate the controls for performance: 

Rate the controls for durability: 

Rate the controls for weight: 

Rate the controls for comfort: 

Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components?: 

A good selection of kit that works well, although quite low spec for the overall cost of the bike.

Summary

Did you enjoy riding the bike?: 

Yes

Would you consider buying the bike?: 

Possibly, but there are some very good cheaper options available.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike\'s performance? would you recommend any changes?: 

The fork takes out the worst of the vibration which gives increased comfort and allows you to travel faster on off road routes.

Would you recommend the bike to a friend?: 

Yes.

Rate the bike overall for performance: 

Rate the bike overall for value: 

Use this box to explain your score: 

The 22TiTAN offers a great ride experience and it is very well made too. The suspension fork does bring benefits to the ride over a rigid fork but the overall build price is high compared to the competition.
Bikes

1 comments

2 days 4 hours ago

Liking the new test report.  

Cannondale just phoned in and want their 90's HeadShok back....

