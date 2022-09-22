2022 Voodoo Nakisi review £650.00
Over-geared and basic wheelset spoil a potentially good bike
Voodoo_Nakisi_Main.JPG
|
Sep 22 2022
|
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Reasonable specification
  • 9-speed drivetrain
  • Acceptably smooth shifting
What's not?
  • Over-geared
  • Harsh ride
  • Wheels not tubeless-ready
Buy if...
you favour backcountry roads over genuine off-road terrain

The Voodoo Nakisi is an entry-level bike designed for gravel and adventure cycling. It offers a good-value specification but some of the components are not quite up to the level for typical gravel riding. There are glimmers of a decent bike but just how capable is it when compared to the best gravel bikes under £1,500?

The Voodoo brand has been around for at least 20 years, previously an American company that was famous for niche, stand-out bikes it is now part of Halfords. The Nakisi is marketed as a gravel and adventure bike, and it would be among the cheapest available that is specifically aimed towards gravel.

Voodoo_Nakisi_badge.JPG
Voodoo_Nakisi_badge.JPG, by Matt Page

 

Voodoo Nakisi - Technical details

The Nakisi has an aluminium frameset and aluminium fork, with reasonable tyre clearance and a Shimano Sora 2x9 drivetrain. The brakes are mechanical Tektro MD-C400 with 160mm rotors front and back.

> Buy the Voodoo Nakisi from Halfords for £650

The wheelset is basic with own-label hubs and (narrow) rims fitted with WTB Riddler Comp 700x37mm tyres. The wheels are not tubeless ready, and the tyres are steel bead with quick-release attachment front and rear.

Voodoo_Nakisi_tyre.JPG
Voodoo_Nakisi_tyre.JPG, by Matt Page


The finishing kit comprises all-alloy parts, with a semi-flared 42cm-wide handlebars and a WTB Volt saddle. Out of the box, our medium bike weighed in at 11.83kg without pedals.

For the bikepackers among us, the mount options are limited with just the pair of bottle cages within the main frame. There is no cage mount under the down tube, and the fork legs are also void of any bosses. The bike does feature rack and mudguard mounts front and rear and enough tyre clearance to make it a more friendly winter bike complete with panniers.

Voodoo Nakisi - Geometry

There is nothing groundbreaking about the geometry, which is to be expected for a budget adventure bike. The headtube angle is reasonably steep at 70.5-degrees (71-degrees for L and XL sizes), and a 74-degree seat tube angle (dropping to 73.5 on L, and 73 on XL) plscing you more over the front. The reach on the medium is 382mm with an 80mm stem.

At 168cm, I was between S and M frame sizes based on the Halfords size guide which was pretty spot on if I'm honest. The only small concern would be limited standover, despite the sloping top tube - my inside leg was touching the frame while standing over the bike.

With head angles that are close to road bike geometry it is no surprise that the handling is very fast, which might be fine on roads and lanes, but less so on steeper off-road tracks - especially with the steep, seat tube angle that pushes you over the front. Voodoo claims the frame is dropper-post compatible, which might appeal to some, but even then it will never truly turn the Nakisi into a demon on the downhills. 

Voodoo Nakisi - Compliance

Budget bikes often struggle with comfort and the Nakisi is far from perfect. The fork is aluminium and this creates a harsh ride, especially on larger bumps.

Voodoo_Nakisi_downtube.JPG
Voodoo_Nakisi_downtube.JPG, by Matt Page


There are two main areas where comfort could be increased with the bar tape being the simplest and cheapest option. The tape fitted is thin and basic, adding little comfort or vibration damping and, for such a small and simple fix, it would have been good to see Voodoo fit something more comfortable.

Voodoo_Nakisi_shifters.JPG
Voodoo_Nakisi_shifters.JPG, by Matt Page


The biggest difference would come in the form of wider, tubeless tyres but unfortunately, the stock wheels don't play ball here and do not support a tubeless setup - but this is par for the course on a sub £800 bike. The frame and fork will support a larger tyre. There's no quoted maximum but a 40mm or potentially 42mm would probably be the limit both front and rear. Tubed tyres mean higher tyre pressure to reduce the puncture risk but this has an adverse effect on grip, comfort and control (both up and downhill). Combined with the blunt aluminium fork, it all adds up to a less-than-perfect ride.

Voodoo Nakisi - Performance

The Shimano Sora drivetrain shifts more smoothly than you might expect for a budget groupset and, with full cable outers, it should stay smoother for longer, even through typical British weather. The front mech and shifter do need lots of micro clicks to prevent the chain from rubbing and there is a considerable jump between the chainrings - so it is best not to shift under load. Unlike some higher spec double groupsets, the Sora rear derailleur does not have a clutch mechanism, which means a lot of chain slap, so adding a good chainstay protector would prevent any damage to the paint.

Voodoo_Nakisi_chainset.JPG
Voodoo_Nakisi_chainset.JPG, by Matt Page


The 48/32T, 11-34T gear spread and overall weight (11.83kg) make the bike feel somewhat overgeared, which in fairness is to be expected for an entry-level bike, but lower gearing would be very welcome.

Voodoo_Nakisi_cassette.JPG


I am a reasonably fit rider but on some road climbs I was running out of gears and having to work much harder than I would have liked simply to get up the hills. Head off-road onto
anything either moderately steep or less than perfectly smooth and you will find yourself out of gears very quickly.

There are wider ratio 9-speed cassettes available not to mention smaller-sized chainrings and it would have been nice for Voodoo to have specified either or both. The tall gearing when combined with other areas, such as the geometry and tyre width builds a picture that the bike is more suited to road rather than bona fide off-road riding.

Voodoo_Nakisi_frontmech.JPG
Voodoo_Nakisi_frontmech.JPG, by Matt Page


Throughout testing, there was only one occasion where I found myself in the largest 48-11 gear but countless times when I was wishing for an easier gear.

Voodoo_Nakisi_brakes.JPG
Voodoo_Nakisi_brakes.JPG, by Matt Page


Mechanical disc brakes at this price level are to be expected, and the Tektro Mira calipers and 160mm rotors do a decent job at stopping. They do need a little more power through the lever to get any real bite, and the biggest difference versus most hydraulic brakes is far less modulation and control. I found myself braking hard for downhills and junctions and locking up a little easier than I would have hoped.

Voodoo Nakisi - Verdict

At £650, the Voodoo Nakisi doesn't have much competition but there are many hybrid or mountain bikes that are equal if not more capable in an off-road setting for the same asking price.

One bike that is aimed at the same market is the Triban RC120 from Decathlon. Priced at £599 it features a carbon fork with mudguard mounts, tubeless-ready wheels and tyres, a 38T, 11-42T groupset and clutch-actuated Microshift derailleur that will offer simpler shifting with a slightly easier gear than the Nakisi.

The spectrum of bikes that fall within the “gravel” genre is wide, from race-orientated bikes to more extreme styles such as the Evil Chamois Hagar. But despite this highly competitive category, I would not define the Voodoo Nakisi as a genuine gravel bike when looking at the current specification. It would work well as a commuter with mudguards fitted or a backcountry road bike but, even then, the gearing would still be an issue on some climbs.

Voodoo_Nakisi_Front.JPG
Voodoo_Nakisi_Front.JPG, by Matt Page


You could change the parts to make it more suitable, but the cost of wheels, tyres and cassette would mean spending enough to put the bike into a different price tier.

On paper, the Voodoo Nikisi has a good spec level that stands out in certain areas but, if you are looking for a genuine gravel bike, it, unfortunately, misses the mark.

Test report 2022 Voodoo Nakisi review £650.00

About the bike

Tell us what the bike is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own : 

Voodoo says: With a gravel-specific geometry and componentry, the Nakisi mens adventure bike is designed for off-road comfort and stability. It has everything needed to experience a pure off-road adventure, including bottle and mudguard mounts plus rack mounts for those who like to explore the world on touring adventures – although these features make the bike equally as practical for commuting! The upgraded Shimano drivetrain provides reliable shifting and a great range of gears, so you will have no problem powering your way up steep gravel inclines. Completing this adventure-ready package, the Nakisi mens adventure bike has an alloy fork and flared handlebars for comfort on longer rides.

State the frame material and method of construction. List the components used to build up the bike.: 

Tires WTB Riddler Comp 700x37, wire bead
Forks 700C, Threadless ,28(1-1/8"), offset 50
Bottom Bracket Thread bc 37X24T
Cassette/Freewheel Shimano, 9-speed, 11-34T
Chain KMC X9, 9-speed, 1/2'X11/128'
Chainset Steel black 48/32T (S/M - 170mm, L/XL - 175mm)
Front Hub Alloy, disc brake, boost 112mm
Rear Hub Alloy, boost 148 through-axle
Front Derailleur Shimano FD-R3000 (Sora) , 9-speed
Rear Derailleur Shimano RD-R3000 (Sora), 9-speed
Front Brake Tektro, MD-C400 (Mira), rotor 160mm
Rear Brake Tektro, MD-C400 (Mira), rotor 160mm
Grips Black, lock-on
Handlebars Voodoo Alloy butted, (S-width : 400mm, M/L-width:420mm, XL-width:440mm),
Headset Steel, threadless, semi-integrated, 44/44,1-1/8"
Pedals Included Yes
Rims 700c, Alloy, double wall, 32H
Seatpost Voodoo Alloy 27.2, (S - 300mm), (M/L - 350mm), (XL - 400mm)

Frame & Fork

Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.: 

The rear is OK, but the front is harsh.

How was the bike in terms of sizing and angles? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size and intent?: 

Standover for me, on the Medium size (within the rider height recommendations), was very limited and I was touching the top tube. Reach was OK, and I would not have chosen to drop a frame size.

Overall rating for frame 

Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?: 

As a budget bike, there will be significant flex through the component and this is to be expected.

Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame: 

Good quality frame for the price. Clean welds and good cable routing.

Tell us about the geometry of the frame: 

Quite steep and forward. A Size S (49.5cm) M (51.5cm) L (53.5cm) XL (55.5cm) B ST (Seat tube) 495mm 515mm 535mm 555mm C TT (Top tube) 530mm 545mm 565mm 590mm D HT (Head tube) 125mm 145mm 160mm 180mm E SA (Seat angle) 74 degrees 74 degrees 73.5 degrees 73 degrees F HA (Head angle) 70.5 degrees 70.5 degrees 71 degrees 71 degrees G BBd (Bottom bracket drop) 71mm 71mm 71mm 71mm H RC (Chainstays) 430mm 430mm 430mm 430mm I Stack 547 566 581 598 J Reach 373 383 393 407 K Stem 80mm 80mm 90mm 100mm L Handlebars Width/Rise 400mm 420mm 420mm 440mm M Seatpost length 300mm 350mm 350mm 400mm N Crank length 170mm 170mm 175mm 175mm

Tell us about the materials used in the frame: 

Basic alloy frame and fork, but overall for the budget it is fine.

Riding

How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?: 

Not really, but not any worse than other budget bikes.

How would you describe the steering? Was it lively, neutral or unresponsive?: 

On steeper tracks, especially off-road it felt too fast.

Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?: 

It was harsh, and that impacted speed and confidence off-road on downhills. The geometry makes it better suited to the roads.

Rate the bike for sprinting: 

Rate the bike for high speed descending 

Rate the bike for technical descending: 

Rate the bike for flat cornering: 

Rate the bike for technical climbing: 

Rate the bike for climbing efficiency: 

Rate the bike for agility: 

Drivetrain

Rate the drivetrain for performance: 

Rate the drivetrain for durability: 

Rate the drivetrain for weight: 

Rate the drivetrain for value: 

Wheels & tyres

Rate the wheels for performance: 

Rate the wheels for durability: 

Rate the wheels for weight: 

Rate the wheels for comfort: 

Rate the wheels for value: 

Rate the tyres for performance: 

Rate the tyres for durability: 

Rate the tyres for weight: 

Rate the tyres for value: 

Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so, what: 

The ability to run tubeless would give a big positive impact on performance and comfort

Controls

Rate the controls for performance: 

Rate the controls for durability: 

Rate the controls for weight: 

Rate the controls for comfort: 

Rate the controls for value: 

Summary

Did you enjoy riding the bike?: 

No

Would you consider buying the bike?: 

No

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike\'s performance? would you recommend any changes?: 

The bar tape is cheap and thin and something I would look to change straight away. The gearing was smooth, but a smaller chainring or wider cassette would be the change that would have the biggest positive impact.

Would you recommend the bike to a friend?: 

No. Unless it was someone looking for a commuter, or backcountry road bike

Rate the bike overall for performance: 

Rate the bike overall for value: 

Build extra: 

Product construction 

Product performance 

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

Some components, including the wheels, feel very basic.

Product weight 

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

A harsh ride, especially on blunt impacts. Better bar tape would improve things considerably and the ability to go tubeless would be very welcome.

product value 

Product value extra: 

For the components, the spec is OK on paper. If you were to change all the components required to make it reasonable for off-road but affect the value considerably.

Overall performance: 

In some situations, the Nakisi works well, but these are almost always on surfaced roads, with no significant hills. The gearing and inability to convert to tubeless are the biggest issues in preventing the bike from truly being able to be called a gravel bike.

Product likes: 

There are times when it rides well and feels good, but there are more times when I found myself avoiding the good riding simply because of the gearing. The frame geometry isn't as slack and capable as more modern gravel bikes, but for terrain that isn't too technical, it can ride well.

Product dislikes: 

The gear ratios are the biggest problem. They are simply too big, especially on the front. The gearing is so big that it felt hard work even on the road. Taking it off-road was never fun up climbs. The wheels and tyres are not tubeless-ready and this would make a huge positive difference to the ride and comfort. The bar tape is also very cheap, thin and uncomfortable and affects comfort.

Enjoy: 

No

Buy: 

No

Recommend: 

No. Unless someone was after a backcountry road bike, in which case it might be worth a look. Even then the gearing is big.

Conclusion: 

There are areas of the Voodoo Nakisi that are good, and on paper the spec is good. In the real world however the gearing spoils the bike. It might claim to be a gravel bike, but it would need several changes to the components to genuinely be able to be classed as one.

