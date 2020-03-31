Morvelo Stealth Men's StormShield Bib Tights review £115.00
A comfy and warm pair of waterproof tights
Morvelo Stormshield hero
|
Mar 31 2020
|
Base layers
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Fleece keeps you warm
  • Great fit
What's not?
  • Cumbersome chamois pad
  • Back panel can get sweaty
Buy if...
You're looking for top quality protection from wind and rain

Morvelo's Stealth Men's StormShield Bib Tights are warm, comfortable and fit really well for their given size. They're waterproof and windproof, and with fleece lining in tactical spots they give a good combination of heat and breathability. The pad is a little cumbersome, however, plus the back can get sweaty and the zip is not entirely secure.

These StormShield tights are made of Miti SuperRoubaix fleece-backed lycra, allied with waterproof and windproof panels. The straps are lined with fleece for a bit more insulation on front, which actually helps, and there’s an Italian Dolmiti dual-layer chamois sewn in.

I found the fit pretty much spot on for my size. There’s no uncomfortable bunching anywhere and the straps are a good, comfy tension.

Morvelo Stormshield side

The StormShields put their fleece lining in all the right spots, keeping you comfortable where you need insulation and everything else breathable where you don’t.

Morvelo Stormshield back

There’s a zip on the front to make getting the tights on that bit easier, which is useful. However, I found that when riding a little more aggressively the zip undid itself, leaving a patch of stomach open to the elements.

That dual-layer chamois isn't the most comfortable, either – especially off the bike – when it can feel a little bulky and cumbersome. Like saddles though, pads are pretty personal, so you may not find it an issue.

Morvelo Stormshield bottom leg

A far-more cut and (not) dried issue is that, while it's mesh for breathability, the back panel holds onto a fair amount of sweat. Enough to get quite noticeably wet after a while.

The Morvelo Stealth Men's StormShield Bib Tights do what they’re set out to do very well. They keep water and muck off your skin, while keeping you warm on those colder days with their effective insulation and windproofing. Thanks to perfect fit and that fleece lining they’re seriously comfy, and bar a few small issues – and so long as you get on with that pad – they're an excellent three-season choice.

Morvelo Stealth Men's StormShield Bib Tights review £115.00
Base layers

