- High quality materials
- Easy to operate zip
- Highly water-resistant cable port
- Zip can poke out
- Expensive
- Some straps limited
The Miss Grape Internode 40.6 is a high-quality frame bag that has a large, useable space with easy access, some adjustment in how it can be secured to the frame, and strong, durable fabrics. It isn't quite perfect though, with a few small niggles.
There are three sizes of Internode. The 40.6 tested is the smallest, and measures 44cm in length, 29cm in height and 10cm in diameter. The volume is quoted at three litres, and the '40' within the name means it's aimed at frames with at least 40cm of internal space available.
The fixings include four straps for the toptube, and all of these are removeable. There is also a rear velcro attachment point that has two fixing options, and finally two downtube connections, both fixed with locking clips. While these should be long enough for most bikes, when fitted to large diameter carbon downtubes it may reach the limits.
The bag features a single large zip on the righthand side that opens to one large space. The zip is waterproof, strong but also easy to open and close singlehanded. The long puller, however, can catch on your knee, which can be irritating.
The main fabric is a very strong, abrasion and tear-resistant nylon that is extremely water resistant, but manages to remain quite thin and light – the Internode is 190g, which is competitive. The Ortlieb Frame-Pack Toptube is just a tiny bit lighter at 170g, for instance, while the Alpkit Possum is 172g, but can't match the stability of the Internode.
There is a cable port should you need to recharge a GPS, phone or similar and it is well hidden and also very well covered from the elements. It is hidden under one of loops on the top of the frame and looks like a frame connection point, but once the Velcro is removed there is a small slot for a cable.
Another small but nice touch is card or paper-holding slots just inside the bag. When not in use they don't get in the way, but could make for a useful spot to hold paper such as maps, notes or any cards.
At 10cm the Internode is reasonably wide, especially if you pack it full. I don't personally find the width interferes with pedalling, but I can envisage that some might.
The quality is very good with top-quality fabrics used, and consequently the Internode 40.6 is among the more expensive bags tested. The Ortlieb Frame-Pack is £105, for instance, though almost faultless in use, while the Alpkit Possum is £70 – though it offers a less useable space than the Internode.
For riders looking for an extremely durable frame bag, the Miss Grape Internode 40.6 is one I would certainly recommend. The materials are very strong and the zip is both waterproof and easy to use. The space is generous and the bag has fixing options that mean it will fit any bike with enough space within the frame.
