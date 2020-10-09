- Sturdy
- Effective leverage
- Quickly looks worse for wear
- Doesn't replace regular tyre levers
- Not cheap
The CushCore Bead Dropper is the handiest, oddest looking tool you'll probably ever own. You still need regular tyre levers too, but if you use a tyre insert or run tubeless, this sturdy lever makes life easier.
The Bead Dropper is CushCore's answer to stubborn tyres. Officially designed for the removal and installation of their tyre inserts, it's actually a handy, ergonomic and high-leverage design for removing regular tubeless set ups too.
The Bead Dropper's main goal is to shove the bead into the rim's central channel so the tyre can then be removed. It's got a large rubber handle and is made of thick, strong plastic – I've given it hell and not managed to break it yet.
It ended the test with a few dents and looking worse for wear, but functioning just as well. It defintely helps displace the tyre if it's being held in place by an insert, but it also helps if it's just stuck in place by old and sticky sealant.
The Bead Dropper can also get in under the insert and lever that from the rim too. It's long enough for good leverage, without feeling flimsy or bendy when you do put the pressure on.
This is a serious, sturdy tyre lever for breaking seals instead of multiple regular levers or your morale – or damaging your rims by resorting to metal tools. At £20 it's not cheap, but if (like me) you swap tubeless tyres for a pastime, it's a valuable and useful addition to your toolkit.
1 comments
Breaking the seal on my plus tyres is a proper nightmare, to the great ammusement of the better half.
I do want one of these, but my LBS mechanic gave a look of horror when I mentioned it. I really need to ask him why, but the shop is proper busy during the worldwide bike boom and you are of course not allowed in because of the new normal.