CushCore Bead Dropper tyre lever review £20.00
Sturdy and effective against inserts and gummed-up tubeless tyres
2020 Cush Core bead dropper tyre lever-1.jpg
|
Oct 9 2020
|
Accessories - misc, Accessories
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Sturdy
  • Effective leverage
What's not?
  • Quickly looks worse for wear
  • Doesn't replace regular tyre levers
  • Not cheap
Buy if...
You run Cushcore or change tubeless tyres a lot!

The CushCore Bead Dropper is the handiest, oddest looking tool you'll probably ever own. You still need regular tyre levers too, but if you use a tyre insert or run tubeless, this sturdy lever makes life easier.

The Bead Dropper is CushCore's answer to stubborn tyres. Officially designed for the removal and installation of their tyre inserts, it's actually a handy, ergonomic and high-leverage design for removing regular tubeless set ups too. 

The Bead Dropper's main goal is to shove the bead into the rim's central channel so the tyre can then be removed. It's got a large rubber handle and is made of thick, strong plastic – I've given it hell and not managed to break it yet.

2020 Cush Core bead dropper tyre lever-3.jpg

It ended the test with a few dents and looking worse for wear, but functioning just as well. It defintely helps displace the tyre if it's being held in place by an insert, but it also helps if it's just stuck in place by old and sticky sealant.

2020 Cush Core bead dropper tyre lever-2.jpg

The Bead Dropper can also get in under the insert and lever that from the rim too. It's long enough for good leverage, without feeling flimsy or bendy when you do put the pressure on. 

This is a serious, sturdy tyre lever for breaking seals instead of multiple regular levers or your morale – or damaging your rims by resorting to metal tools. At £20 it's not cheap, but if (like me) you swap tubeless tyres for a pastime, it's a valuable and useful addition to your toolkit. 

Accessories - misc

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Deputy Editor here ar off-road.cc, Rachael is happiest on two wheels. She's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

1 comments

4 sec ago

Breaking the seal on my plus tyres is a proper nightmare, to the great ammusement of the better half.

I do want one of these, but my LBS mechanic gave a look of horror when I mentioned it.  I really need to ask him why, but the shop is proper busy during the worldwide bike boom and you are of course not allowed in because of the new normal.

