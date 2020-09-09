Alpkit Kraku titanium micro-stove review £28.00
Absolutely tiny and ideal for solo cooking
Alpkit Kraku stove-2.jpg
|
Sep 9 2020
|
Accessories - misc
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Extremely small
  • Surprisingly powerful
  • Very light
What's not?
  • Small pan support
  • Fiddly gas adjuster
  • No ignitor
Buy if...
Weight and size is everything and you need snacks more than meals

The Alpkit Kraku is an incredibly small and light gas stove, good for cooking and ideal for hot drinks on bikepacking adventures. It easily fits inside a mug yet produces a rapid boil, though the small platform and lack of an ignitor means it's best kept for travelling light and alone.

Weighing just 46g, the Kraku includes pot supports and a control dial that all fold in for an equally tiny size – it's roughly 50 x 30 x 30mm when stowed, which is unbelievably small for a stove and roughly the same as an AA battery.

Although any size of cylinder is suitable, the 100g ones are obviously the most suitable for its intentions.

Alpkit Kraku stove-1.jpg

My setup (450ml titanium mug, 100g canister) was just 323g ready to go, and fitted inside the mug with space for a cloth, lighter, matches or flint. It's around half the height and weight of even a Jetboil Flash with the same canister.

Alpkit Kraku stove-3.jpg

The pan support spans around 80mm, which is relatively small – you definitely need flat ground for this, and it's vital to get your containers on centrally.

Alpkit Kraku stove-5.jpg

It's certainly possible to cook with small pans on the Kraku, but as you might imagine it's a little precarious. It's most at home with mugs.

Alpkit Kraku stove-6.jpg

While it may be small, it's still pretty powerful. We timed it bringing 350ml of water to boil in just 2m 25 seconds on full power, while a Jetboil took exactly two minutes to do the same.

Unlike some stoves the Kraku has no ignitor, so you must at least add a small pack of waterproof matches to the total weight, but that's a handful of grams and hardly an issue. The only real problem is the regulator valve, which is small and needs care to adjust as it's directly underneath both the pan and flame.

Alpkit Kraku stove-7.jpg

The Alpkit Kraku is a fantastic little stove that's ideal for solo bikepacking adventures thanks to its tiny size and efficient performance, and at £28 it's cheaper than the likes of MSR's Pocket Rocket 2 (£34.99) or the popular Jetboil Flash (£119.99). It's also priced competitively against outwardly identical devices such as the Vango Titanium Stove (£29).

Best with a very small pot or mug and requiring just a little care in use, the Alpkit Kraku is a neat, minimalist device with a big appeal.

You might also like: 

BEST LIKE THIS...
Back Country Research Mutherload Strap-1.jpg
Back Country Research Mutherload Frame Mount Strap £19.00
Test report Alpkit Kraku titanium micro-stove review £28.00 X
Accessories - misc

1 comments

1 hour 8 min ago

Ultralight backpackers use the more advanced fully titanium BRS 3000T .  Same manufacturer but this is a higher spec model for half the cost of the Alpkit stove (and for sale on Amazon)  Just check google and Youtube  - no finanical interest , just a keen cyclist and an ultralight backpacker and kind of shocked at Alpkit's price on this...

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£425.99
-44%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£151.99
-20%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Shimano Saint M820 Hydraulic Disc Brakes - I-spec B Compatible
Evans Cycles
£189.99
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 I-Spec II Disc Brake Assembly - Left Hand Front Brake
Evans Cycles
£90.5
-27%
Buy now
Shimano XTR M9020 Trail Hydraulic Disc Brake Set
Evans Cycles
£197.99
-10%
Buy now
Shimano Zee M640 I-Spec-B Disc Brake and Lever Set
Evans Cycles
£130
Buy now
Review
2020 pnw coast suspension dropper post 1.jpg
PNW Components Coast Suspension 27.2mm dropper post £215.00
A well designed, easy to use dropper post with the added benefit of suspension
Buying
Buyer's guide to MTB clothing header
10 pieces of essential mountain bike clothing
Our guide to kit that you need from the get-go
News
2020 GBDurro Josh Ibbett Bikepacking
Video: Josh Ibbett Bikepacking GBDuro 2020
Self-sufficient, self shot bikepacking race reality
Review
2020 dakine anthem hero.jpg
Dakine Anthem knee pads review £65.00
Comfortable and very convenient, but sweaty and can feel bulky
News
2021 Privateer 141
Privateer launch short travel 141
Shorter travel, not shorter reach for new trail bike
Review
WTB Verdict vigilante tyres-1.jpg
WTB Verdict 2.5 TCS Tough tyre review £58.00
Fantastic tread, compound and carcass mean a brilliant (if heavy) aggressive all-conditions tyre
Feature
or-feature.jpg
Nine cheapskate alternatives to proper cycling products
Money saving tips to save cash with this kit
Buying
or-best hydration packs.jpg
The best hydration packs for mountain biking
Great load carrying packs for trail riding