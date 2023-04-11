Win £335 worth of ASSOS MILLE GTC gravel kit!
Happy Easter to you all! This week's competition is brought to you from ASSOS who launched their gravel collection last month and the fantastic news is that we have one complete MILLE GTC gravel outfit to give away to one lucky reader.
ASSOS has been at the pinnacle of cycling apparel since it designed the world’s first aerodynamic carbon bike frame in 1976! When testing that bike in a wind tunnel they realised that the standard cycle apparel of the day was hugely inefficient and was the real culprit of drag so new clothing was designed and ASSOS went on to create the world's first Lycra shorts and the rest, as they say, is history. You can read more about here but it suffices to say ASSOS remains one of the most coveted cycle equipment brands in the market today.
So that’s the history lesson over, what have we got for you to win? ASSOS are offering part of their gravel-specific layering system the MILLE GTC C2 Jersey, the MILLE GTC KIESPANZER Bib Shorts C2 and a pair of their GT C2 Socks.
Over to ASSOS to tell us more about each of these prizes:
- MILLE GTC Jersey C2 - £110
The MILLE GTC combines the fit and durability of our TRAIL equipment with the road-inspired features of our MILLE GT models. If gravel is a hybrid of trail and road cycling, then this is its jersey.
Gravel cycling poses unique requirements and challenges for equipment, so we adopted the most appropriate features from our on- and off-road training lines to meet them. We took durable, lightweight, and breathable fabric in a mobility-enabling fit from our TRAIL Jersey, and embellished it with inspirations from our road equipment: a quarter-zip neck, a security pocket, and a softer collar and cuff material. The result is a hybrid solution for endurance gravel riding or multiday bikepacking tours.
- MILLE GTC KIESPANZER Bib Shorts C2 - £210
From the compressive, all-day comfort of the fit to the high-wear fabrics and additional cargo space, these bib shorts check all the boxes for gravel and touring support.
Gravel, touring, and bikepacking require more robust equipment. Frame, wheels, tires, clothing—none of a rider’s gear is exempt, so the KIESPANZER (or “Gravel Tank”) provides the requisite durability for the inevitable abuse of cycling beyond the tarmac. It’s also equipped with storage solutions for day-trip supplies or to supplement pack space and keep ride essentials readily accessible in pockets of high-stretch, extremely breathable 3-Mesh panels. Reflective stripes help ensure visibility on early departures, late returns, or those long dusks while pushing through the final miles to the next hotel or campsite.
In Detail:
- The first gravel-tuned insert: featuring a 2-layer, dual-density memory foam construction. An ultraplush 19mm platform tuned to absorb microvibrations and cushion large shocks alike
- Ultralight skin-saving textiles: Hip panels are constructed using our new Bunny Hop textile. This durable woven material creates a barrier against abrasion and compresses large muscles for maximum hold and fatigue reduction.
- Intuitive storage solutions: Two mesh thigh pockets secure ride nutrition. Two low-profile rear pockets secure small essentials. Intuitive pull tabs facilitate easy access.
- Zero Pressure: The smooth-wrap waist construction ensures 360-degree comfort and a secure hold, eliminating pressure points and pinching caused by buckles or fasteners.
ASSOS believes in terms of total comfort, that wearing the proper cycling shorts is more important than the bike you’re riding.
GT Socks C2 : £15.00
A classic cycling sock, updated with functional technology for cooling and support and a slightly longer cuff for a clean, current aesthetic.
A piece of cycling equipment is effective when it does its job so well that you forget about it. Like their predecessors, the latest GT Socks embody that ethos, pulling moisture, resisting odor, and providing a light wrap of support across the metatarsals, arch, and ankle. We’ve updated the design with new yarns, improved ventilation, and a cuff height of 16cm (6in)
Wow! That's an awesome prize bundle from ASSOS with a fantastic total value of £335!
