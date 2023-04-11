Win £335 worth of ASSOS MILLE GTC gravel kit!

ASSOS give away a MILLE GTC gravel outfit to one lucky reader
Win £335 worth of ASSOS MILLE GTC gravel kit!
|
Apr 11 2023
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo

Happy Easter to you all! This week's competition is brought to you from ASSOS who launched their gravel collection last month and the fantastic news is that we have one complete MILLE GTC gravel outfit to give away to one lucky reader. 

ASSOS has been at the pinnacle of cycling apparel since it designed the world’s first aerodynamic carbon bike frame in 1976! When testing that bike in a wind tunnel they realised that the standard cycle apparel of the day was hugely inefficient and was the real culprit of drag so new clothing was designed and ASSOS went on to create the world's first Lycra shorts and the rest, as they say, is history.  You can read more about here but it suffices to say ASSOS remains one of the most coveted cycle equipment brands in the market today.

So that’s the history lesson over, what have we got for you to win? ASSOS are offering part of their gravel-specific layering system the MILLE GTC C2 Jersey, the MILLE GTC KIESPANZER Bib Shorts C2 and a pair of their GT C2 Socks.

  • Total prize value of £335.

Over to ASSOS to tell us more about each of these prizes:

  •  MILLE GTC Jersey C2 - £110
Assos Competition April 2022 - 3 - jersey 4.jpg
Assos Competition April 2022 - 3 - jersey 4.jpg, by Oli Pendrey


The MILLE GTC combines the fit and durability of our TRAIL equipment with the road-inspired features of our MILLE GT models. If gravel is a hybrid of trail and road cycling, then this is its jersey.

2022 Assos Gravel cover 4.jpg
2022 Assos Gravel cover 4.jpg, by Patrick Joscelyne

 

Gravel cycling poses unique requirements and challenges for equipment, so we adopted the most appropriate features from our on- and off-road training lines to meet them. We took durable, lightweight, and breathable fabric in a mobility-enabling fit from our TRAIL Jersey, and embellished it with inspirations from our road equipment: a quarter-zip neck, a security pocket, and a softer collar and cuff material. The result is a hybrid solution for endurance gravel riding or multiday bikepacking tours.

  • MILLE GTC KIESPANZER Bib Shorts C2 - £210
Assos Competition April 2022 - 4 - bibshorts.jpg
Assos Competition April 2022 - 4 - bibshorts.jpg, by Oli Pendrey


From the compressive, all-day comfort of the fit to the high-wear fabrics and additional cargo space, these bib shorts check all the boxes for gravel and touring support.

Gravel, touring, and bikepacking require more robust equipment. Frame, wheels, tires, clothing—none of a rider’s gear is exempt, so the KIESPANZER (or “Gravel Tank”) provides the requisite durability for the inevitable abuse of cycling beyond the tarmac. It’s also equipped with storage solutions for day-trip supplies or to supplement pack space and keep ride essentials readily accessible in pockets of high-stretch, extremely breathable 3-Mesh panels. Reflective stripes help ensure visibility on early departures, late returns, or those long dusks while pushing through the final miles to the next hotel or campsite.

2022 assos MILLE GTC C2 Inserts.jpg
2022 assos MILLE GTC C2 Inserts.jpg, by Liam Mercer


In Detail:

  • The first gravel-tuned insert: featuring a 2-layer, dual-density memory foam construction. An ultraplush 19mm platform tuned to absorb microvibrations and cushion large shocks alike
  • Ultralight skin-saving textiles: Hip panels are constructed using our new Bunny Hop textile. This durable woven material creates a barrier against abrasion and compresses large muscles for maximum hold and fatigue reduction.
  • Intuitive storage solutions: Two mesh thigh pockets secure ride nutrition. Two low-profile rear pockets secure small essentials. Intuitive pull tabs facilitate easy access.
  • Zero Pressure: The smooth-wrap waist construction ensures 360-degree comfort and a secure hold, eliminating pressure points and pinching caused by buckles or fasteners.

ASSOS believes in terms of total comfort, that wearing the proper cycling shorts is more important than the bike you’re riding.

GT Socks C2 : £15.00

Assos Competition April 2022 - 5 - socks.jpg
Assos Competition April 2022 - 5 - socks.jpg, by Oli Pendrey


A classic cycling sock, updated with functional technology for cooling and support and a slightly longer cuff for a clean, current aesthetic.

A piece of cycling equipment is effective when it does its job so well that you forget about it. Like their predecessors, the latest GT Socks embody that ethos, pulling moisture, resisting odor, and providing a light wrap of support across the metatarsals, arch, and ankle. We’ve updated the design with new yarns, improved ventilation, and a cuff height of 16cm (6in)

2022 Assos Gravel cover 1.jpg
2022 Assos Gravel cover 1.jpg, by Patrick Joscelyne

 

Wow! That's an awesome prize bundle from ASSOS with a fantastic total value of £335!

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning all this is to head on down to the entry form below and fill out your details. Best of luck!

*Sorry folks this one is only open to residents of Europe.

The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here!

Win £335 of ASSOS MILLE GTC Kit

If you would like to join the ASSOS mailing list, please type Yes in the box. You can leave this mailing list at any time via the unsubscribe link in any emails you may receive.
Do you wish to receive emails from off.road.cc? You can leave this mailing list at any time by unsubscribing from it via the unsubscribe link in any emails you may receive

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£49.99
-23%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
News
Rapha performance trail 3:4 sleeve jersey 006.jpg
We're hiring! off-road.cc is looking for a new Editor
Fancy taking the reins of off-road.cc? Get in touch!
Review
2022 Endura GV500 Insulated Jacket.jpg
Endura GV500 Insulated Jacket review £150.00
An excellent insulated cycling jacket that works for all kinds of adventures.
News
2022 PNW women's apparel hero.jpg
PNW Components adds women's kit to the apparel range
Women's specific OZone Jersey and Shuttle Short now available
News
2022 stolen goat mtb22 range cover.jpg
Stolen Goat launches all-new MTB22 collection
Road brand turns its hand to mountain bike clothing
News
2022 quoc gran tourer II hero.jpg
QUOC unveils the Gran Tourer II
Brand takes the Gran Tourer, adds a dial closure and a stiffer sole
Review
Momum_Geragrip_Balboa_Main.jpg
Momum Geragrip Balboa Grip review £18.00
Chunky and comfortable grips
News
2022 specialized enduro LTD Ohlins hero.jpg
The Specialized Enduro gets an Öhlins equipped LTD model
And a special paint job
Feature
2022 talking tech suspension travel.jpg
Is big travel necessary for UK trails?
Our Liam doesn't think so... Here's why