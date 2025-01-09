 LCP
Appearances can be deceiving, and that's certainly true of the Schwalbe G-One Overland. At first glance, its large volume and closely packed tread pattern might suggest a firm, sluggish touring tyre. While it could indeed serve as a touring tyre for some, it is anything but slow, offering far more grip than you might anticipate. With the added comfort of its generous size and impressive grip on almost any surface, is there anything not to like?

 

Schwalbe G-One Overland Super Ground tyre – Technical details 

Schwalbe offers the G-One Overland in two variants: Super Ground and 365. The 365 version is more affordable, featuring a different compound and casing. Both variants are available in sizes 700x40, 700x45, and 700x50mm. The largest 700x50mm Super Ground version is the one we have on test. The tyres are E-50 rated for e-bikes, a point Schwalbe highlights in the description, although they are not specifically designed for e-bike use.

One tyre we tested weighed 702g, noticeably more than the quoted weight of 625g.

Fitting the tyres was straightforward. They were tested on various wheels, including Deda Elementi Gera Gravel Alloy and WTB CZR i23 carbon rims. They could be mounted on both without tyre levers and inflate easily with a track pump. Once inflated, they measured 49.0mm wide at the casing on the Deda Elementi wheels, which have an internal rim diameter of 23mm, and 49.9mm when the tread width was considered.

Schwalbe G-One Overland Super Ground Front.jpg
Schwalbe G-One Overland Super Ground Front.jpg, by Matthew Page

Schwalbe G-One Overland Super Ground tyres – Performance

The Overland defies conventional logic; it is faster than you might expect for such a wide and relatively heavy tyre. It rolls smoothly and quietly, and on the road, I found myself maintaining speeds close to those I would achieve with the race-oriented G-One RS 45mm tyre. While I wouldn't expect to jump into a chain gang on the road, the performance is still impressive.

Schwalbe G-One Overland Super Ground Top.jpg
Schwalbe G-One Overland Super Ground Top.jpg, by Matthew Page


I have found that tyre pressure is a crucial factor affecting performance, with a narrow range that balances both on- and off-road conditions. Rider weight also plays a role, as highlighted during a bikepacking trip. I settled on pressures of upper 20psi for the front and lower 30psi for the rear for most of the riding, with a 50/50 mix of on- and off-road terrain. My rider weight is in the low 60kg range. At these pressures, there was enough grip and comfort for full days of riding, although I would consider increasing the pressure slightly if more road riding were involved.

The level of grip off-road depends on the surface, but the tyres perform impressively on dry tracks, including forest paths and rocky terrain. The wide tyre size makes a significant difference, providing traction in unexpected conditions. On muddy tracks, however, the tightly packed tread design can make things a bit tricky, especially in corners or when trying to maintain a line on a cambered track. Wet grass is another area to approach with caution. On typical British forest roads, the tyres offer enough grip through tight and longer, faster corners to inspire confidence, with the rounded shape providing a consistent feel in wet and dry conditions.

Schwalbe G-One Overland Super Ground Close.jpg
Schwalbe G-One Overland Super Ground Close.jpg, by Matthew Page


The G-One Overland doesn’t have the same thin and highly supple carcass as the G-One RS, but this is unlikely to concern those considering the Overland, where reliability is likely to be a higher priority. The G-One Overland 700x50 features a Super Ground casing, the same used in some mountain bike tyres, providing a more durable structure. During testing, I rode on all terrain, including very rocky trails and through the British hedge-cutting season, without suffering any punctures.

Schwalbe G-One Overland Super Ground tyres – Verdict

Schwalbe has priced the G-One Overland Super Ground at £67, which many might consider expensive for a tyre aimed at adventure riding. Typically, tyres in this category are designed to be more durable, which often means a lower tpi casing, harder rubber compounds offering less grip, and simpler construction, resulting in a lower price. The Hutchinson Touareg, for example, has a similar tread design and is also available in a 700x50 size, currently priced at £45, but it cannot match the G-One Overland in terms of speed, grip or comfort.

Schwalbe G-One Overland Super Ground Tread.jpg
Schwalbe G-One Overland Super Ground Tread.jpg, by Matthew Page


The G-One Overland is not a race tyre and Schwalbe does not market it as such, but I was impressed by the speed it could maintain for such a high-volume tyre. It continued to perform well off-road, offering good traction and grip on most surfaces, along with more comfort and feel than I had expected for a tyre designed for long days out.

