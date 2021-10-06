Video: How to wild camp responsibly with OS Maps and Cycling UK
Bikepacking often includes a fair share of wild camping and while you could be a complete bikepacking/wild camping veteran it can be easy to do so in an irresponsible way. In this video created by Cycling UK and OS Maps Vedangi Kulkarni advises how to wild camp leaving as unnoticeable a footprint as possible.
This video comes as part of OS Maps and Cycling UK's joint work to encourage more people to discover and enjoy the outdoors more responsibly.
In the video, the youngest woman to cycle around the world solo, Vedangi Kulkarni shows you how to leave the countryside exactly as you've found it with advice from where to camp right down to how to go to the toilet with the aim of giving people the skills and awareness needed to keep our countryside beautiful.
Adventurer traveller Vedangi Kulkarni said:
“One of the horror stories of the past year and a bit has been of how people have headed to some of this island’s most beautiful locations, spent a magical time overnight, and then just left it in a complete tip.
“I’m hoping with this short film, we’ll help many of them think twice about what they’re doing, while also providing valuable tips for those who wanted to ensure they leave no trace when they head outdoors.”
This video is part of a wider series of bikepacking advice and tips that both Cycling UK and OS Maps are sharing with the public as part of their year-long cycling and camping challenge dubbed #12nightsoutin1year. During the challenge, entrants are encouraged to head out on an overnight bikepacking adventure at least once a month while photographing their experiences.
Any entrants who post their images on Instagram tagging #12nightsoutin1year will be entered into a monthly competition with the chance of winning bike and navigation-related prizes.