Video: How to wild camp responsibly with OS Maps and Cycling UK

Vedangi Kulkarni advises on how to wild camp responsibly
2021 os maps cycling uk wild camping vid cover.jpg
|
Oct 6 2021
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Marston lodge.jpg
Coronavirus: Mountain Mayhem becomes first major UK sporting event cancelled
On the same weekend as 'Coronavirus cancelled' event
west-kernow-way-picture-credit-cycling-uk.jpeg
Cycling UK unveils new 150-mile off-road route for Cornwall
West Kernow Way is fourth long-distance trail devised by the charity and will be ready to ride in September
2021 5ct cover 25.09.2021.jpg
5 cool things from Cycling UK, Blackburn, SKS, Altura and Ride Concepts
Fresh in the office is Altura's spanking new off-road offering, new tech from Topeak and a bunch more
salsa-fargo-ti4.jpeg
Salsa Fargo - rear 3/4
Salsa
New Salsa Fargo Ti - a mountain bike with drop handlebars
Salsa brings the Fargo titanium adventure/bikepacking frameset back for 2017

Bikepacking often includes a fair share of wild camping and while you could be a complete bikepacking/wild camping veteran it can be easy to do so in an irresponsible way. In this video created by Cycling UK and OS Maps Vedangi Kulkarni advises how to wild camp leaving as unnoticeable a footprint as possible.

This video comes as part of OS Maps and Cycling UK's joint work to encourage more people to discover and enjoy the outdoors more responsibly.

In the video, the youngest woman to cycle around the world solo, Vedangi Kulkarni shows you how to leave the countryside exactly as you've found it with advice from where to camp right down to how to go to the toilet with the aim of giving people the skills and awareness needed to keep our countryside beautiful.

Adventurer traveller Vedangi Kulkarni said:

“One of the horror stories of the past year and a bit has been of how people have headed to some of this island’s most beautiful locations, spent a magical time overnight, and then just left it in a complete tip.

“I’m hoping with this short film, we’ll help many of them think twice about what they’re doing, while also providing valuable tips for those who wanted to ensure they leave no trace when they head outdoors.”

This video is part of a wider series of bikepacking advice and tips that both Cycling UK and OS Maps are sharing with the public as part of their year-long cycling and camping challenge dubbed #12nightsoutin1year. During the challenge, entrants are encouraged to head out on an overnight bikepacking adventure at least once a month while photographing their experiences.

Any entrants who post their images on Instagram tagging #12nightsoutin1year will be entered into a monthly competition with the chance of winning bike and navigation-related prizes.

You might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Staff Writer here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£41.99
-35%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£192.46
-30%
Buy now
News
AttaquerCompo-1500-0.jpg
Win over £550 of clothing from the Attaquer AW21 Collection
Get ready for winter with with this clothing giveaway from Attaquer
News
2021 yt industries capra uncaged 6 action 2.jpeg
YT Industries releases the Jeffsy and Capra Uncaged 6 models
YT has teamed with RockShox to bring Flight Attendant tech to two limited bikes
News
2021 lauf true grit gravel bike.jpg
Lauf offers 30-day test period on all new bike purchases
It's never been easier to find your True Lauf.
News
2022 santa cruz chameleon hero.jpg
Santa Cruz updates the Chameleon for 2022
Customisation is the name of the game with the new Chameleon
News
Darren Scott.jpg
Fundraiser launched to cover MTB rider’s medical expenses
Darren Scott is in hospital in Switzerland following world championship crash last month
News
2021 twenty21 range cover.jpg
Cyclorise launches Twenty21 - Own brand drivetrain kit
Cyclorise combats supply chain challenges with Twenty21
News
2021 specialized stumpjumper the starting point cover.jpg
Video: Stumpjumper - The Starting Point
Henrik Jensen and Reece Langhorn show us just what the Stumpjumper is all about
Review
2021 pearl izumi expedition bib short hero.jpg
Pearl Izumi Men's Expedition Bib Short £120.00
A comfortable pair of bibs if you can forgive niggly elastic on the inside