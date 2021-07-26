Tom Pidcock wins Olympic mountain biking gold for Team GB in Tokyo

Simon MacMichael

Born in Scotland, Simon moved to London aged seven and now lives in Cambridgeshire with his miniature schnauzer, Elodie. He fell in love with cycling one Saturday morning in 1994 while living in Italy when Milan-San Remo went past his front door. He's been news editor at road.cc since 2009. He doesn't get to ride his Colnago as often as he'd like, and freely admits he's much more adept at cooking than fettling with bikes.