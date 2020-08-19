The Gritty 130 brings off road cycling events back to Wales

Entries now on sale for the first off road cycling event in Wales post lockdown
Gritty130-2.jpg
|
Aug 19 2020
|
News
After what's been a tough year for so many people, cycling events are set to return with the Gritty 130 being the first off road cycling event to return in Wales after lockdown.

The event will take place on September 13th, 2020 from Llandovery with the route taking riders through challenging terrain around the Cambrian Mountains. The event will be run along a scenic 130km route with almost 3000m of climbing and will be open to all kinds of bikes that can be ridden off road, including gravel and mountain bikes.

Gritty130-3.jpg

The Gritty 130 has been organised with close collaboration with both Natural Resources Wales and under British Cycling and Welsh Cycling guidance. As such the Gritty 130 will be run with social distancing procedures in place throughout and entries are limited to just 100 entries with a staggered start.  

Although riders will be timed, the event will not be a race. Aiming for as pure a gravel experience as possible, riders will head north from Llandovery, through Crychan Forest before a challenging off-road climb to Llyn Brianne and then into the Tywi forest with the whole route being at least 75% off-road.

Gritty130-1.jpg

To ensure that all social distancing guidelines and laws are closely followed, the event will feature a staggered start with riders beginning the event in small numbers in five minute intervals based on their predicted finish times. The event will start at 9 am to ensure that a large group doesn't form before riders set off.

Gritty130-4.jpg

Standard feed stations will be replaced with a 'drop box' where riders will be provided with a box to put their own food and nutrition items in which will be placed on the course at around half distance.

As a company, A Cycling has completed the 'Good to Go' scheme and in addition staff have the COVID awareness course as required by Welsh Cycling.

Entries are available now at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/gritty-130

