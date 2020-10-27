The Crankbrothers Highline goes gravel and XC

Slimmer and shorter versions of the Highline dropper come with new drop bar remote
e2021 crankbrothers highline xc gravel high res all sizes.jpg
|
Oct 27 2020
|
News
Following from the success of the Highline 3 and 7, Crankbrothers has released the Highline XC/Gravel. As its name suggests, it comes in a new 27.2 diameter and shorter travel options. Crankbrothers has also released a new remote built especially for drop bars.

The new Crankbrothers Highline XC/Gravel comes in 60mm of travel with an option to have long or short post insertion depths to fit different rider heights and frame designs. Then there's an 80mm, 100mm and 125mm travel options that only come with the long insertion depth option. The stack height on this post is 60mm.

The dropper is kitted with a hydraulic IFP which promises a super smooth action and extended durability. On the post, there's a two-bolt head and a machined alloy quill.

2021 crankbrothers highline xc gravel 125mm.jpg

Much like the rest of the Highline line-up, the XC/Gravel comes with Jagwire cables and housings. It uses a linear actuator for fast return speeds and an easy lever throw. It's also claimed to offer an easy installation. 

e 2021 crankbrothers highline xc gravel remote.jpg

Alongside the launch of the new dropper, Crankbrothers has developed a brand new lever that's made especially for drop handlebars. There's a single bolt clamp with and the lever works in two ways, so it can be positioned on either side of the cockpit. It can also be positioned around the bars so it can be operated from the hoods or the drops.

2021 crankbrothers highline xc gravel 60mm long.jpg

The Highline XC/Gravel joins the already existing Highline range which consists of two dropper posts, the 3 and the 7. The 3 is the more budget-friendly of the two it comes with 30.9, 31.6 and 34.9 diameter options and five travel lengths. There's an emulsification cartridge, a two-bolt head, an alloy quill and it comes with a two-year warranty. This one is priced at £180.

The 7 is a bit pricer but comes with some extra tech. It comes with 30.9 and 31.6 diameter options and four lengths of travel. There's the same hydraulic IFP as the XC/Gravel post and it comes with a four-year warranty. The 7 costs £285.

Splitting the 3 and 7 in price, the Highline XC/Gravel features the same internals as the 7 but uses the externals of the 3. The Highline XC/Gravel will set you back £225 with the lever costing an extra £43.

  • uk.crankbrothers.com

2 comments

24 min 37 sec ago

mylesrants wrote:

 

Dont understand. just dont understand. What descent will you be doing on the gravel bike where this would be a thing. perhaps the downhill home to get your mtb?

 

I ride my gravel bike setup for the road i.e. the saddle is at optimum height for peddling. Some of the offroad trails that I ride would be considered more MTB than gravel and I'd certainly benefit from dropping the saddle 25-50mm to give more room to move about on the bike. Dropping 100-150mm for instance would be a waste for me, but a short drop seat post would be really nice.

36 min 1 sec ago

Dont understand. just dont understand. What descent will you be doing on the gravel bike where this would be a thing. perhaps the downhill home to get your mtb?

