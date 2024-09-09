 LCP

Swiss Side joins the aero gravel game with the Gravon 500 wheelset

Swiss Side has a new gravel wheel for riders who obsess about drag coefficients when riding across all terrain types.
|
Sep 9 2024
|
News
2022-swiss-side-gravon-wheels-launch-6.jpeg
Swiss Side launch new Gravon aero wheels - Aero wheels find their way off-road
New aero gravel wheels said to offer “up to 5W aero drag savings”
2024 easton ec90 alx hero.jpg
Easton's EC90 ALX gravel wheels get the aero treatment
New wheelside gets deep rim profile and compatibility with wider rubber.
Hope RD40 Carbon CX wheels.jpg
Hope Release New Carbon CX and Gravel Wheelset
The RD40's - disc specific carbon hoops
MarcGasch_OPENDTSWISS171103__DSC0673.jpg
DT Swiss took us out into the Swiss Jura to test their CR 1600 wheelset.
Riding in the Swiss Jura with DT Swiss CrossRoad 1600 wheels
We check out their versatile aluminium all-road hoops

Based in Thalwil, near Zürich, Swiss Side believes in exhaustive wind tunnel analysis, which guided the design and evolution of its new Gravon 500 wheelset. It’s deeper than the Swiss Side’s 420 and promises even better ‘sailing’ properties when rolling along in windy conditions. 

The Gravon 500’s core specifications are a 50mm rim depth, balancing aerodynamics with crosswind stability, and an internal diameter of 24mm. That means it can seat tyres up to 69mm wide, although the ideal is 40mm, as proven by Swiss Side’s testing. 

For real-world conditions, most gravel riders chose 40-45mm wide casings as their ideal tyre width. Gravel tyres in those widths blend traction, low-pressure ride comfort and structural symmetry when mounted to a rim, creating the least possible aerodynamic drag instead. But what about wheel shape and the influence of crosswind conditions? 
With the 500, engineers and aerodynamicists at Swiss Side wanted to create a deeper section rim that could enhance riding efficiency in specific windy conditions. Gravel riders know that wind is often unavoidable on flat open sections of an adventure route, especially in semi-arid desert areas. 

2024 swiss side gravon rear.jpg
2024 swiss side gravon rear.jpg, by Liam Mercer


To validate the Gravon 500’s aero properties, engineers used Cervélo’s Aspero and Schwalbe G-One gravel tyres in the wind tunnel. The efficiency gain in a 30km/h side wind simulation was between 2- and 6 watts. For riders who live in geographies where prevailing winds are blustery, the benefit of an aero gravel wheelset, which can harness some ‘sailing’ effect, could be beneficial, provided your regular riding route meets the wind direction at a desired angle. 

As you’d expect from a Swiss boutique cycling brand, Swiss Side’s Gravon 500-series wheels spin on DT Swiss hubs, the ultralight and efficient 370s. DT Swiss also collaborated on the composite fibres to create the Gravon 500’s rim structure. 

2024 swiss side gravon side.jpg
2024 swiss side gravon side.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The total wheelset weight is claimed to be 1746g, and drivetrain compatibility is generous. The standard freehub is Shimano and SRAM 10- and 11-speed, while there are options for 10-, 11-,12- and 13-speed groupsets for Shimano, SRAM and Campagnolo. Swiss Side’s Gravon 500 is priced at €1,595. We'll be back with UK pricing as soon as we can.

