Shimano announces new Di2 groupsets, and automatic shifting

The Deore XT and Cues Di2 groupsets are compatible with Shimano’s new EP600 and EP801 drive units
Shimano announces new Di2 groupsets, and automatic shifting
|
Jul 12 2022
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Peruzzo Competition June 2022.jpg
Win a Peruzzo bike car rack worth £665!
One three e-bike compatible car rack is up for grabs
2022 Nicolai_Nucleon hero.jpg
Nicolai's Nucleon 16 - an all-new enduro bike
New Nicolai comes with a high pivot and fresh drivetrain tech
image.png
Decathlon’s Rockrider is a value hardtail e-MTB
Sports and outdoor retailer, Decathlon, has confirmed the arrival of its e-MTB hardtail, the Rockrider E-ST 500
2022 cannondale Topstone_Alloy_Bikepacking_0197.jpg
Cannondale’s new Topstone Alloy - a more affordable gravel bike option
Keenly priced Topstone Alloy gets multiple luggage mounts and 45mm tyre clearance

Shimano has unveiled two new e-MTB 11- and 12-speed XT groupsets, a Cues Di2 range of e-bike-specific drivetrains, an all-new EP6 motor as well as updated the existing EP8 which will now be called the EP801.

This announcement follows the recently launched Shimano 105 Di2 groupset and points toward the Japanese brand’s next round of product drops which centre around the growing e-MTB and e-bike market. Shimano has a history of using its mountain biking product concepts as a testbed for the eventual introduction into its broader drop-bar portfolio - which could spell a series of interesting developments for its GRX range of gravel components in the coming months. While the new groupsets and motors represent some impressive updates, the automatic shifting protocol looks to revolutionise the cycling market as we know it.

Two new XT Di2 groupsets
 

2022 Shimano EP8 overview.png


As the cost of living crisis tightens its grip on households around the world, Shimano has conveniently launched two versions of the e-MTB-specific Di2 shifting platforms - an affordable 11-speed Linkglide system and 12-speed Hyperglide option, the latter of which brings electronic shifting to the current M8100 XT mechanical groupset. 

Dubbed Deore XT Di2 Linkglide (LG), the 11-speed option utilises an 11-50T cassette (LG700) that shaves 200g off the 780g outgoing LG600 sprocket - the LG700 is rumoured to offer better durability thanks to the introduction of wider, taller teeth. It also benefits from a new M8150-11 Di2 rear derailleur and a new M8150-R/IR shifter (shared between both 11- and 12-speed variations) which is hardwired to the battery.

Shimano-XT-Di2-e-MTB-2.jpeg
Shimano-XT-Di2-e-MTB-2.jpeg, by Suvi Loponen


The more premium Deore XT Di2 Hyperglide (HG+) is compatible with Shimano’s current Hyperglide 12-speed systems and naturally employs the existing 11-51T cassette and chain interface. The electronic functionality has improved shifting response and refinement while shedding unnecessary weight in the process.

Both drivetrains play nicely with the new EP600 and EP801 e-MTB drive units with power coming from the main battery pack.

Shimano Cues Di2

Shimano-EP8-2022-4653-Large.jpeg
Shimano-EP8-2022-4653-Large.jpeg, by Suvi Loponen


Shimano has also released a dedicated e-bike groupset for the commuter market called Cues - a Di2 system built with durability and performance in mind. Like the aforementioned XT Di2 systems, the Cues Di2 features the same 1x10 or 1x11 Linkglide derailleur-based Di2 drivetrains which also plug into the EP600 and EP801 motors. Both the 10- and 11-speed options employ a medium-cage derailleur which can accommodate a maximum rear sprocket size of 43T and 50T respectively.

EP600 and EP801 drive units

2022 Shimano EP6.jpeg


To make the most of the new drivetrains, Shimano has developed two ‘new’ powerful motors - one completely new option, the EP600, and the other an upgraded version of the EP800, the EP801. The EP600 claims to bring the same performance levels as the EP801 but at a cheaper price point. At 3kg, it produces 250W and 85Nm of rotational force. 

The EP801 produces exactly the same power and torque outputs as the EP600 but weighs a staggering 300g less, tipping the scales at a scant 2.7kg. Like the EP6 series motor, it’s compatible with the new XT Di2 and Cues drivetrains, and all Di2-governed internal hubs and mechanical gear sets.

Free Shift and Auto Shift

Shimano-EP8-2022-489-Large.jpeg


The big news, however, hinges around the new shifting modes. All three Di2 drivetrains feature two shifting protocols: Free Shift and Auto Shift. As the name suggests, Free Shift allows you to move through the gears without any pedalling input. This mode offers controlled and smooth gear changes, regardless of the situation and will radically reduce mangled chains and crunching gears that often materialise from the excessive force of the motor when negotiating tricky or technical terrain.

The other mode is what Shimano calls Auto Shift with Manual Override. This mode is fully automatic and will calculate shifting patterns based on your speed and cadence, and can be overridden by merely clicking the shifter. Used in tandem with Free Shift, Auto Shift will even predict the correct gear for when you start pedalling again.

Pricing and availability

2022 Shimano EP-8 app di2.jpeg


The three new Di2 drivetrains and EP6 and EP801 motors are expected to reach the market come late spring/early summer 2023. Owing to the fact that they are designed to work as a system, these will only be available on complete bike builds and Shimano has no plans to sell each component individually - for now at least.

The new products will be on show at Eurobike 2022 which gets underway this week in Frankfurt, Germany. Be sure to follow all our Eurobike coverage over the coming days, including our thoughts on the new Shimano drivetrains and motors.

You might also like:

Author block

Aaron Borrill

Aaron is the editor of off-road.cc. Born and raised in South Africa he completed his BA honours at the University of Cape Town before embarking on a career in journalism. As the former tech editor of Cyclingnews and Bike Perfect, digital editor of Bicycling magazine and associate editor of TopCar, he's travelled the world writing about bikes and anything with wheels for the past 17 years. A competitive racer and Stravaholic, he’s twice ridden the Cape Epic, raced nearly every mountain bike stage race in South Africa and completed the Haute Route Alps. He's also a national-level time triallist and eSports racer, too - having represented South Africa at the 2022 UCI Cycling eSports World Championships. 

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£36.99
-32%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5, Core Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£98
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£111.99
-30%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£76
-45%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£46.99
-27%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£235
-7%
Buy now
News
Peruzzo Competition June 2022.jpg
Win a Peruzzo bike car rack worth £665!
One three e-bike compatible car rack is up for grabs
Review
2022 continental argotal hero.jpg
Continental Argotal 2.4in Endurance Trail tyre review £50.00
A tyre primed for soft trails, though not the most confidence inspiring when conditions mix
News
2022 cannondale Topstone_Alloy_Bikepacking_0197.jpg
Cannondale’s new Topstone Alloy - an affordable gravel bike
Keenly priced Topstone Alloy gets multiple luggage mounts and 45mm tyre clearance
News
Fasthouse Competition July 2022.jpg
Time for new kit? Win £250 to spend on Fasthouse
Win £250 to spend on Fasthouse.co.uk - choose from mountain bike and casual clothing, protection and accessories
News
2022 Reynolds gravel wheels.jpg
Reynolds releases new TR and G series gravel-specific wheels
New collection of gravel-specific wheels claimed to excel on both trails and Tarmac
News
2022 Autoliv-Poc-ConceptHelmet.jpg
Autoliv and POC team up to create a helmet with an airbag
The duo combine forces to reduce severe head injury at high speed
Review
2022 royal racing quantum hoody hero.jpg
Royal Racing Quantum Tech Hoody review £80.00
Great for uplift days, though sweaty on general trail rides
News
2022 RONDO_MYLC_CFhero.jpeg
Rondo unveils new mountain bike-inspired MYLC gravel bike
New bike claims to be the next evolution of gravel bike aimed at performance over the rough stuff