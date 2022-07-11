Rondo unveils new mountain bike-inspired MYLC gravel bike
With the new MYLC, Rondo has done things a little differently. Rather than look toward road bikes for inspiration, the brand turned toward mountain bikes. As such, the MYLC gets a completely re-imagined geometry that's said to offer stability and comfort, even when the trails get steep and technical.
Rondo claims the MYLC has instantly extended what a gravel bike is capable of while being playful, stable, and descent orientated. The brand says that the MYLC is a gravel bike for those who want a mountain bike feel while out on big adventures.
This has been done solely by taking inspiration from the ever-progressing geometries found on mountain bikes and applying it to the gravel bike format. A lengthy reach matched with a slack 68° head angle stretches the front centre to 682mm on a medium frame. That head angle is adjustable through a flip-chip found in the fork which Rondo calls the TwinTip axle.
Then, the bike comes with enough space to accommodate up to a 700 c x 47mm tyre to boost both comfort and traction. Along with that, the MYLC is built with a short seat tube to make room for dropper posts but it also results in more flex for a touch of extra compliance and there's a lower standover height.
The idea behind this rather progressive geometry is to create a bike that's stable at speed but fun when pushing the bike beyond what we expect a gravel bike to be capable of tackling. Rondo says that the MYLC will hold its line better through technical sections while offering extra comfort over bumpier sections. Though, the brand reckons it's most at home on traditional gravel roads with long, sweeping turns.
Rondo's new MYLC will be available with two carbon models, one steel and one aluminium with prices starting at £2,200 and going up to £4,500.