Purple is now the official colour of Hayes
Like orange is to Fox and red is to RockShox, purple is now the official colour of Hayes and its Dominion brakes. Not only does the colour have a connection with royalty but the announcement celebrates 25 years since the first purple Hayes were launched.
To celebrate the announcement, Hayes has brought another limited run of the purple Dominion A4 brakes to the market. Otherwise, only athletes sponsored by the brand revel in the privilege of running such coloured brakes.
The Dominion A4 brakes are top stoppers that we've ridden and rated rather highly owing to their wealth of handy features that aren't found elsewhere on any other brake system. So that includes the cool Crosshair caliper alignment system that allows for the fine-tuning of aligning the caliper with the brake rotor. There's also the Two-Stroke Dual Port bleed system, that provides independent bleeding of the caliper from the brake lever.
For more on these brakes, head over to our Hayes Dominion A4 brake review, as well as our write-up on the two-piston Dominion A2.