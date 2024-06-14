Pick up a new Giant Trance X2 mountain bike for just over £2k at Cyclestore
With Specialized, Trek and numerous other brands announcing wild sales, offering nearly 50 per cent off of a range of brand-new gravel and mountain bikes, now is certainly the best time to save a lot of money if you're in the market for a new rig. On top of that, we've caught wind of a stonking deal on a Giant Trance X2 with Cyclestore asking for only a little above £2,000, beating even Giant's own sale price.
While this might be an older 2022 Giant's trail bike model, the Trance X2 is modern as its hydroformed aluminium frame features a geometry-adjusting flip-chip which provides 0.7-degrees of angle adjustment. Speaking of angles and geometry, the bike is sorted with a 63.8-degree head tube angle (in the slackest setting), a 76.3-degree seat tube angle and a 433mm chainstay. A large frame then benefits from a 472mm reach.
With its 145mm rear suspension and 160mm up front, the Trance X2 rolls on 650b wheels, so it's ideal for those who prefer an agile ride.
As for the build kit, it's all good stuff, especially for the cash. Fox provides the suspension with a 36 Rhythm fork and a Float DPS Performance shock. Shifting is covered by SRAM's NX Eagle drivetrain and Tektro Orion brakes complement that.
Giant's Romero saddle sits atop a TranzX dropper that provides up to 200mm of travel on the largest frame sizes. Giant's own-brand rims are shod in Maxxis rubber with an Assegai at the front and a Minion DHR II at the rear.