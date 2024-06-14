 LCP

Pick up a new Giant Trance X2 mountain bike for just over £2k at Cyclestore

Cyclestore is offering 43% off of Giant's staple trail bike!
Jun 14 2024
News
2022 giant Trance X Advanced E+ 2_Color A Starry Night.jpg
Giant unveils the new Trance X Advance E+
Giants latest e-bike gets newest SyncDrive motor and Advanced Composite frame
2022 Giant Trance X E+ hero.jpg
The 2022 Trance X E+ gets Giant's new motor
A fresh SyncDrive Pro motor and a flip chip finds its way onto the Trance X E+
Giant Trance 29er.jpg
New Giant Trance is now a 29er - 2019 update for the trail bike
Big wheels and 115mm of rear travel for new bike
Giant Trance 29 3 -1.jpg
First Look: Giant Trance 29er 3 - how does the budget alloy bike stack up?
We check out the short travel 29er ahead of testing

With Specialized, Trek and numerous other brands announcing wild sales, offering nearly 50 per cent off of a range of brand-new gravel and mountain bikes, now is certainly the best time to save a lot of money if you're in the market for a new rig. On top of that, we've caught wind of a stonking deal on a Giant Trance X2 with Cyclestore asking for only a little above £2,000, beating even Giant's own sale price.

While this might be an older 2022 Giant's trail bike model, the Trance X2 is modern as its hydroformed aluminium frame features a geometry-adjusting flip-chip which provides 0.7-degrees of angle adjustment. Speaking of angles and geometry, the bike is sorted with a 63.8-degree head tube angle (in the slackest setting), a 76.3-degree seat tube angle and a 433mm chainstay. A large frame then benefits from a 472mm reach.

 

With its 145mm rear suspension and 160mm up front, the Trance X2 rolls on 650b wheels, so it's ideal for those who prefer an agile ride.

As for the build kit, it's all good stuff, especially for the cash. Fox provides the suspension with a 36 Rhythm fork and a Float DPS Performance shock. Shifting is covered by SRAM's NX Eagle drivetrain and Tektro Orion brakes complement that.

Giant's Romero saddle sits atop a TranzX dropper that provides up to 200mm of travel on the largest frame sizes. Giant's own-brand rims are shod in Maxxis rubber with an Assegai at the front and a Minion DHR II at the rear.

