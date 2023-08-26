New prototype 750d wheel size spotted at SBT GRVL

Is this the next big thing for gravel bikes?
New prototype 750d wheel size spotted at SBT GRVL
|
Aug 26 2023
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Kona Big Honzo DL First Look-1.jpg
First Look: Kona Big Honzo DL aluminium hardtail
Progressive geometry from Plus tyred hardtail
Pinarello Grevil -3.jpg
First Look: Pinarello Grevil Ultegra gravel and all-road bike
Pinarello dips its toe into the world of gravel bikes
parcours alta wheelset
Parcours Alta gravel wheelset now offered in a 650b option
And they are a 1,360g build
2021 Saracen Ariel 60 Elite hero.jpg
Saracen unveils the 2021 line-up - Updates include the all-new Ariel
New range includes the all-new mullet-wheeled Ariel and a Shimano motored e-bike

At this year's SBT GRVL, Moots and WTB took centre stage by showcasing an innovative prototype gravel bike with a fresh wheel standard - the 750d - that's poised to redefine the gravel biking experience - if it ever makes it into mass production. 

The cycling industry is no stranger to wheel-size revolutions and the Moots titanium Routt CRDD gravel model rolling with custom 750d WTB KOM Light i25 rims and Nano Raptor tyres has left the community divided. But before you grab a pack of paracetamol, let us unpack what exactly the 700d signifies.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ben Delaney (@ben_delaney)

What is the 700d wheel size?

Gravel riders have become well-acquainted with the most common gravel wheel size classifications like 650b and 700c, which borrow their naming from the French sizing convention. In simple terms, the numeric component corresponds to the approximate wheel diameter alongside the installed tyre.

For instance, a standard 650b or 27.5-inch rim in reality measures 584mm in diameter from bead to bead. In comparison, the conventional 700c rim registers at 622mm. The experimental 750d wheels oust these measurements, boasting a bead-to-bead diameter of 660mm - and some also refer to it as the "30-inch".

The existing 700c and 29-inch tyre sizes share the same rim diameter. However, the overall wheel and tyre combination size in a mountain bike configuration is larger due to mountain bike tyres being wider - which is why they often would not fit narrower 700c wheels. The 750d wheel wrapped in gravel tyres would sit in between these, offering an overall diameter mirroring that of a 29-inch mountain bike wheel. 

So what sets the 750d standard apart then is obviously its pronounced diameter, and consequently, the potential advantages that brings. 

Moots-CRDD-prorotype-750d Made show, US
Moots-CRDD-prorotype-750d Made show, US, by Suvi Loponen

What are the benefits?

Much like 29-inch mountain bike wheels, the larger-diameter gravel hoops should navigate rugged terrains with greater ease thanks to an expanded contact patch and heightened momentum.

The larger wheel size could also be a valuable option for taller riders, an idea that has already been advocated by some custom bike builders. Similarly, 750d is bound to not be the best choice for small frame sizes no matter how significant the rolling advantages are.

Whether the 750d standard will flourish into a full-fledged industry standard remains to be seen, but its debut undoubtedly adds another chapter to the ever-rolling story of wheel innovations. 

You might also like:

Author block

Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Staff Writer

Suvi enjoys cycling in all of its forms, especially over long distances. What started as a hobby has now grown to be her lifestyle and a job, in which she can also utilise her MSc degree in investigative journalism. Although, most of her current investigations revolve around the mystery of sourdough bread baking and finding decent (amounts of) coffee on bike rides.

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction
£37.99
-30%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5}, Core Black
Chain Reaction
£84
-40%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20 - M}, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction
£107
-33%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black - S}, Black
Chain Reaction
£67
-52%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm}, Black
Chain Reaction
£187.99
-26%
Buy now
Schwalbe Marathon Plus SmartGuard Wired MTB Tyre - 26" - Black / 26" / 2.25" / Wired
Merlin Cycles
£34.99
-27%
Buy now
News
Trek Competition - August 2023 - 1.jpg
Win over £500 worth of Trek and Bontrager Prizes
Trek UK give away £520 worth of kit including helmet, shoes and lights
News
Trek Wahoo 24 Trail Kids Mountain Bike 2023
Trek releases Wahoo, a lightweight kids' mountain bike
Trek says the all-new bike offers premium adult-level features
Review
2023 leatt 6.0 clip shoe hero.jpg
Leatt 6.0 Clip shoe review £160.00
Great stiffness and breathability make for an excellent summer clipless shoe
Review
2023 starling mega murmur hero.jpg
Starling Cycles MegaMurmur review £2330.00
The MegaMurmur takes an alternative approach to achieve excellent descending performance
Review
YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike
YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike review £3800.00
Fast, dynamic and properly capable on technical trails – the YT Szepter truly is the mountain biker’s gravel bike
Review
2023 Seido RGT carbon fork-8.jpg
Seido RGT gravel carbon fork review £300.00
Great carbon gravel fork for anyone looking for improvements in comfort and carrying capacity
News
Fox Union Canvas Action Laurie_GREENLAND-FOX_ByADL-1737.jpg
Fox introduces casual-style Union Canvas to its shoe range
A laid back style meets technical features
Feature
2023 uci world champ xco pidcock 2.jpg
The rise of the cycling multi-disciplinarian
The biggest cycling names now participate across disciplines but what does this new breed of rider mean for the future of the off-road side of our sport?