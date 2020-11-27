Muc-Off launches new Stealth Tubeless Puncture Plug kit

A tubeless repair solution that hides in your bar ends
2020 muc off stealth tubeless puncture plug hero.jpg
Nov 27 2020
News
Adding to the expanding line-up of tubeless kits Muc-Off has launched a new tubeless repair kit, dubbed the Stealth Tubeless Puncture Plug. It hides in both ends of your handlebar and weighs just 33g per end.

The Stealth Tubeless Puncture Plug comes in the form of two CNC machined aluminium bar ends that are then anodized to offer 10 different colour options.

2020 muc off stealth tubeless puncture plug hand.jpg

Each set contains everything you'll need to get rolling should you find your tubeless tyre with a puncture out on the trail. One side comes kitted with a 2-in-1 reamer and insertion tool while the other comes with a knife for trimming the ends of the included plugs or as Muc-Off calls them, worms.

The kit comes with three sizes of worms with five for each size to suit as many sizes of puncture as possible.

2020 muc off stealth tubeless puncture plug bar end.jpg

It also comes with a selection of expanding silica plugs, from 17mm to 21mm, so that the kit can fit into a large range of bar-end diameters, making this kit compatible with road, gravel and mountain bike handlebars. The plugs are compatible with all kinds of tyre too.

Muc-Off is asking £30 for the new Stealth Tubeless Puncture Plug kit.

